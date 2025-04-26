Liverpool U21s season ends in disappointment with play-off loss at Man City

Though Liverpool under-21s stepped up in their final game of the season, the campaign still ended in disappointment as they lost 2-1 after extra time to Man City in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

Man City U21s 2-1 Liverpool U21s

PL 2 Play-Offs, Round of 16, Joie Stadium

April 25, 2025

Goals: Mubama 19′, 107′; Pilling 68′

Having sneaked into 16th place thus securing the final play-off position, Liverpool were forced to play the Premier League 2’s table-toppers, Man City, in the last 16 of the play-offs.

They would face a tricky task away in Manchester, and despite eventually losing in extra time, the young Reds put in a good performance to end what has been a generally disappointing season.

Coach Barry Lewtas was without his most senior player, Tyler Morton, but he still had some quality players to choose from, including James McConnell and this year’s probable player of the season, Rio Ngumoha.

Hosts Man City were strong favourites and made things even more difficult for Liverpool when Divin Mubama scored a close-range header just 19 minutes in.

Though the home side, featuring both of Emile Heskey’s sons, Reigan and Jaiden, took the lead, Liverpool actually made a stronger start – Isaac Mabaya even hit the crossbar with an attempted cross.

McConnell and Ngumoha both caused problems for the remainder of the first half but couldn’t draw the Reds level.

Half time: Man City U21s 1-0 Liverpool U21s

The equaliser did come eventually, though, and Liverpool had Tommy Pilling to thank for levelling the scoreline.

While it had mostly been Mabaya providing Liverpool’s width, it was Michael Laffey who delivered the cross that Pilling chested down before sending a half-volley into the bottom corner.

After Liverpool’s goal, Man City began to regain control in the match and dominated the ball for the rest of normal time.

End of normal time: Man City U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s

The Reds held out, though, and brought on reinforcements in the shape of Keyrol Figueroa, James Balagizi and Terence Miles.

All three substitutes almost combined to score, too, but Figueroa could only slice wide as he faced down goalkeeper Spike Brits.

The hosts made their own changes and it was substitute Ryan McAidoo who threatened Liverpool most in extra time. It was from his shot that Mubama would finish the rebound and end the Reds’ season.

Overall, it has been a disappointing campaign for Liverpool if you are to view the season through the prism of results, something the club won’t necessarily be focused on.

There is, however, to be change at the academy over the summer. Under-18s boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has already confirmed he will be leaving but there has been no official word on coach Lewtas’ future.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya (Miles 100′), Pinnington, Nallo, Davidson; McConnell, Kone-Doherty, Nyoni; Pilling, Laffey (Figueroa 87′), Ngumoha (Balagizi 75′)

Subs not used: R. Trueman, Spearing