LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal fixture moved – fans can dream of Anfield guard of honour

Liverpool vs. Arsenal has been rescheduled for broadcast on UK TV next month, on an afternoon that could see the Reds’ title rivals give them a guard of honour.

Following their 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday night, Liverpool are now only 13 points away from mathematically clinching the title.

That is on the assumption that Arsenal win all of their upcoming games, with Mikel Arteta’s side the closest rivals at the top of the Premier League.

In all likelihood the Gunners will not do so, particularly as their next two games – tough clashes with Everton and Brentford – come either side of Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Liverpool will hope to have wrapped up the title before Arsenal head to Anfield, which will now take place on Sunday, May 11 at 4.30pm (BST).

Liverpool’s 8 remaining fixtures

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool' players form a pre-match huddle before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

* Time subject to change

The new fixture date will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and could feasibly see Arteta’s players welcome Liverpool with a guard of honour.

If so, it would bring back memories of Man City clapping Jurgen Klopp‘s side onto the pitch in their first game after being crowned champions in 2019/20.

Man City were vying for the title at the time and it was their defeat to Chelsea in June – during a delayed campaign due to Covid-19 – that made Liverpool’s triumph mathematically certain.

Manchester City form a guard of honour for newly crowned Premier League Champions Liverpool before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday July 2, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Man City.{Image: Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA Wire.)

Days later Pep Guardiola’s players were the first to provide a guard of honour, albeit before a 4-0 defeat for the Reds who were clearly still impaired by their celebrations.

It would be wrong to assume Liverpool will be champions by the time Arsenal visit on May 11, but their fate is in their hands if they are to do so.

Liverpool play five more times in the league before that game, starting with a trip to Fulham on Sunday, while the Gunners have three league fixtures against Everton (April 5), Brentford (April 12) and Ipswich (April 20).

We now know the Reds will play on Sundays for each of their final eight games, with only the kickoff time for the away clash with Brighton on May 18 still to be determined.

