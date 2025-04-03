Liverpool vs. Arsenal has been rescheduled for broadcast on UK TV next month, on an afternoon that could see the Reds’ title rivals give them a guard of honour.

Following their 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday night, Liverpool are now only 13 points away from mathematically clinching the title.

That is on the assumption that Arsenal win all of their upcoming games, with Mikel Arteta’s side the closest rivals at the top of the Premier League.

In all likelihood the Gunners will not do so, particularly as their next two games – tough clashes with Everton and Brentford – come either side of Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

Liverpool will hope to have wrapped up the title before Arsenal head to Anfield, which will now take place on Sunday, May 11 at 4.30pm (BST).

Liverpool’s 8 remaining fixtures Fulham (A) – Sunday, April 6, 2pm

– Sunday, April 6, 2pm West Ham (H) – Sunday, April 13, 2pm

– Sunday, April 13, 2pm Leicester (A) – Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm

– Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm Tottenham (H) – Sunday, April 27, 4.30pm

– Sunday, April 27, 4.30pm Chelsea (A) – Sunday, May 4, 4.30pm

– Sunday, May 4, 4.30pm Arsenal (H) – Sunday, May 11, 4.30pm

– Sunday, May 11, 4.30pm Brighton (A) – Sunday, May 18, 3pm*

– Sunday, May 18, 3pm* Crystal Palace (H) – Sunday, May 25, 4pm * Time subject to change

The new fixture date will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and could feasibly see Arteta’s players welcome Liverpool with a guard of honour.

If so, it would bring back memories of Man City clapping Jurgen Klopp‘s side onto the pitch in their first game after being crowned champions in 2019/20.

Man City were vying for the title at the time and it was their defeat to Chelsea in June – during a delayed campaign due to Covid-19 – that made Liverpool’s triumph mathematically certain.

Days later Pep Guardiola’s players were the first to provide a guard of honour, albeit before a 4-0 defeat for the Reds who were clearly still impaired by their celebrations.

It would be wrong to assume Liverpool will be champions by the time Arsenal visit on May 11, but their fate is in their hands if they are to do so.

Liverpool play five more times in the league before that game, starting with a trip to Fulham on Sunday, while the Gunners have three league fixtures against Everton (April 5), Brentford (April 12) and Ipswich (April 20).

We now know the Reds will play on Sundays for each of their final eight games, with only the kickoff time for the away clash with Brighton on May 18 still to be determined.