The Liverpool squad are planning to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace together on Wednesday night, as plans for a potential title party similar to 2020 emerge.

For the second time in five years, Liverpool could have their title win sealed without kicking a ball, with Arsenal potentially handing them the title.

If Mikel Arteta’s side lose to Crystal Palace in their 8pm kickoff the Reds will be guaranteed champions.

While many supporters are hoping for it to be confirmed with a win over Tottenham at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk and his teammates will take the title however it comes.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Leicester, which brought Liverpool to within three points of glory, the captain revealed plans are in place to watch the Arsenal game together.

“To be honest, I expect Arsenal to win at home,” Van Dijk explained. “But if it doesn’t happen, then I think it will be nice to be together.

“However that may look, we’ll discuss in the next couple of days.”

If they do meet for a group screening of the midweek clash there could be similar scenes to 2020, when Jurgen Klopp and his players and staff enjoyed a barbecue at Formby Hall while watching Man City‘s title-confirming 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Liverpool’s 2020 title party

Amid lockdown measures it was a more low-key affair than can be expected later this season, but it allowed the squad to celebrate a first-ever Premier League title together.

“It was really personal last night,” Andy Robertson reflected the following day.

“Only the people who have been in Melwood every day for the last 12 months were there. That is what made it so special.

“It went long into the night and rightly so. We deserve it and we have put so much work into it.

“We wanted to be together. We have had a long season and been through so much together and not celebrating with the lads would have been the wrong thing to do.

“We absolutely made the right call and luckily it went for us.”

Arne Slot and his squad are currently enjoying a two-day break away from training before reconvening on Merseyside on Wednesday, when preparations for the visit of Tottenham will begin.

Their schedule could be altered slightly, however, if the result goes their way on Wednesday – because, as was the case five years ago, players and staff should be allowed to let their hair down to celebrate the title.