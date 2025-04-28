Mohamed Salah went viral by taking a selfie with Liverpool fans after scoring in the title-clinching 5-1 win over Tottenham, but it was not an impromptu moment.

Salah added the fourth goal in Liverpool’s rout of an awful Tottenham side on Sunday, capping an excellent individual display as the Reds strolled to the title.

After cutting onto his left and firing beyond Guglielmo Vicario to make it 4-1, the Egyptian celebrated in front of the Kop as usual.

But after being mobbed by his teammates, Salah looked to take a supporter’s phone before taking a selfie with thousands of fans in the stand.

It was an iconic moment which will be remembered fondly as part of Liverpool’s title celebrations – and it quickly went viral with the video shared by broadcasters.

While many assumed it was an impromptu moment shared with a random supporter, Salah in fact took the phone from a club photographer, having already planned the celebration.

The photo was later shared on Salah and Liverpool’s social channels, with the No. 11 stood smiling in front of the Kop.

Salah took the photo with a Google Pixel, which has been the club’s official mobile phone partner since 2023.

That has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister feature in a TV advert for the Google Pixel 9 this season – and it would be no surprise if Salah’s selfie is the focus for their next marketing campaign.

Speaking to Optus Sport, the 32-year-old explained: “Since the beginning of the season I’ve always taken a selfie with the players [who scored], so this one I said ‘OK, I have to think of something special’, because this picture is going to be there forever.

“So I worked my mind a little bit around that idea and it was fine, yeah.”

Salah’s selfie collection

As Salah mentioned, it has become customary after Liverpool games this season that he shares a selfie with each goalscorer on his Instagram page.

That attracted headlines after he failed to post a photo with Alexander-Arnold after his stunning winner against Leicester earlier in April – but he followed through days later.

Salah wasn’t the only Liverpool player to take a selfie with supporters on Sunday, with Dominik Szoboszlai among those to share a photo of himself in front of the Kop after the victory.

But Salah’s celebration will certainly be remembered as one of the moments of a remarkable season.