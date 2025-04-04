Liverpool are preparing to head to a Fulham team who have lost momentum recently, as Mohamed Salah prepares to face a famously tough opponent.

The Reds beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield midweek and next up is a trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Fulham fan and journalist Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) to discuss his side’s season, Liverpool target Robinson and the key battles this weekend.

How would you assess Fulham’s season overall since we last spoke?

Fulham have had a strong yet occasionally frustrating season.

It’s a lot to expect more from a club of this stature that’s challenging for a European place, but when you look at the manner of defeats at various stages, it’s hard not to find yourself wanting more.

A perfect example is the recent 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The remaining participants presented an enormous opportunity for a rare trophy challenge, and yet they managed to throw it away in a heavy home defeat to another mid-table club.

And that one is far from the only example.

We have come so close to some key results, only to be beaten by individual errors or late goals.

The 3-2 defeat to West Ham in January; the 2-2 draw with Liverpool where they led twice; the recent 2-1 loss to Arsenal where they were a missed header from a huge point; both 1-0 defeats to Man United – the list goes on.

We are having a great season, and may well qualify for Europe, but it’s hard not to look at all the meat left on the bone.

Are you still happy with Marco Silva as manager?

Absolutely. Marco Silva’s ability to do more with less is astonishing.

I mean no disrespect to the players, who have been fantastic this year as they challenge for a European place, but look at what he’s got to work with.

He has managed to lift Sasa Lukic and Harrison Reed into viable Premier League midfielders, which in and of itself is a Herculean task.

He has revived both Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore, has limited the damage Issa Diop has caused at the back and developed Antonee Robinson into one of the world’s best left-backs.

This is an incredible managerial job given what he has at his disposal.

He remains one of the best Premier League bosses who has found himself in the perfect place to maximise his own talents and those around him.

Who have been Fulham’s three best players? Who has struggled?

Fulham’s best player is Robinson, who I STRONGLY believe is a top 10 left-back in the world.

If you can name 10 in the world better than Jedi, I will call you a liar.

It is astonishing to me that no bigger club has snatched him up yet and I believe this summer will be his last chance to make such a move.

He’s 27 now and will be 28 at the start of next season, with three years left on his contract. If not now, never.

Bernd Leno remains a key player, but he is showing signs of regression this season, and at 33 years of age, you wonder if he is no longer the goalkeeper that once carried this team through multiple seasons.

Fulham‘s third-best player is probably Sander Berge, with Alex Iwobi and Joachim Andersen close behind, although the latter has had a bit of a disappointing first season back at the club.

Emile Smith Rowe has to be the biggest disappointment.

He missed some time due to injury but even given that, four goals and two assists in 1,800 league minutes is wholly unacceptable for a player who arrived as the club’s record transfer.

He is only 24 and should improve, but this is a worrying first campaign at Craven Cottage.

What’s the aim for the season now?

It has to be European qualification.

Given that the Premier League could see as many as 11 clubs into Europe next season, now is the chance to capitalise on such a glorious opportunity.

They’ve already thrown away the chance to challenge for the FA Cup, so now they should be eyeing a place in Europe.

There are a lot of teams in the mix, but the Whites have a real chance. Let’s get it done.

How do you assess Liverpool’s season? Title done?

The title is absolutely done, and congratulations to Liverpool!

In a season where all the big clubs in the Premier League have faltered at every opportunity to give chase, the Reds have remained steadfast.

Their first half is one for the ages, and even as they’ve slowed through the latter stages of the season, they remain the most consistently excellent club in England.

It’s a shame that Liverpool were ousted so early in the Champions League because they had a real chance to get even more out of this season, but they ran into a buzz saw in PSG.

Mohamed Salah probably lost the Ballon d’Or with his disappearing act in that two-legged matchup, but he’s still had a sensational season and deserves all the plaudits coming his way.

What is your favourite and worst memory from games against Liverpool?

These two sides have played some entertaining matches in recent memory.

The game earlier this season was exciting, but there has been little overall for Fulham fans to cling to from this fixture.

I think I most enjoyed the Aleksandar Mitrovic goal against Liverpool in August 2022, en route to a 2-2 draw.

It was a classic Mitrovic header from when he was truly on fire.

The worst memory is much easier to recall — last season’s 4-3 defeat at Anfield.

That stung for a long time, with Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring goals one minute apart at the end to turn a 3-2 win into a gut-wrenching defeat. Ouch.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where are the key battles?

The key battle is going to be Salah against Robinson. Fulham’s only chance in this match will be their ability to contain him without losing all attacking presence.

Jedi had two assists against Liverpool the last time they played, but it came while they were a man up, and still at a cost.

Salah had four shots and also picked up an assist, and if he has that kind of production while Liverpool are at full strength, Fulham are sunk.

Jedi is an excellent two-way player, but this is as tough a test as they come.

Looking beyond that, Diop has to remain steadfast marking Cody Gakpo if he plays. He has been a formidable forward this season.

You can point to his injury absence as coinciding perfectly with Liverpool’s worst moment of the campaign.

Diop is a strong defender, particularly in the air, but he is also error-prone.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

In the end, I worry about Fulham succumbing to the same disappointment they have against many big clubs this season and in the recent past.

It will be a very even and entertaining match, but I think Liverpool’s quality will shine through for a 2-1 victory, with goals from Salah and Gakpo.