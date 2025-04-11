Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract extension at Anfield – what a way to start the weekend!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The wait is finally over!

Salah has committed his future to Liverpool, signing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027, with the 32-year-old saying he craves more trophies with the Reds.

“If I don’t believe that I would have not signed. I believe the team can win trophies,” Salah said.

“With the support of the fans and the city, and the support they always give us in the games, I believe we can win many trophies in the next years.”

What are you waiting for, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk?

Mo Salah contract news

Salah‘s new wages have been revealed – it’s the most Liverpool have EVER paid a player. Rightly so, too!

Arne Slot believes Salah signing his new contract will help Liverpool convince new players to sign and existing players to extend their deals

Salah held an “intrigue” in joining Chelsea if he hadn’t signed a new deal, but his “priority” was the Reds. Why would he want to go back there?

More from This Is Anfield

Here’s Sam Millne on Salah and Van Dijk, and why Liverpool could benefit for longer than just a couple more years:

“With the potential for several incomings and outgoings this summer, keeping the spine that has been so successful could be key in the early stages of next season. “As Robertson and perhaps even Alisson begin to spend more time on the bench also, it will be beneficial to have experienced winners on the pitch. “Above all, though, the quality of Salah and Van Dijk is most important. The club are canny and if there were any sign of decline, Liverpool would not be offering them such lucrative deals. “Keeping the Reds’ two best performers isn’t a bad way to start a summer that could influence the team’s fortunes for several years to come, not just 2025/26.”

Other Liverpool news & non-Reds updates

Van Dijk‘s new Liverpool contract – What journalists are saying about a potential announcement

Reliable journalist David Ornstein says Liverpool have “firm interest” in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. A meeting has been held!

Newcastle have reportedly made Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha their top summer transfer target. He’s been linked with the Reds recently! (Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is a “leak” at the club, amid team news being released early. He feels like a man under huge pressure!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2011, Liverpool secured a 3-0 win at home to Man City in the Premier League, with Andy Carroll scoring his first two goals for the club.

Jon Flanagan also made his Reds debut, as they improved under Kenny Dalglish after the awful reign of Roy Hodgson earlier in the season.

Also on this day in 1991, former Liverpool midfielder Thiago was born – many happy returns to him!

The Spaniard’s time at Anfield may ultimately have been defined by injuries, but when fit, he was a joy to watch.