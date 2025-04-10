Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to play again for Liverpool this season, with the right-back set to recover from an ankle injury before his summer exit.

Alexander-Arnold may be expected to leave the club this summer, but the vice-captain could still play a part in the remaining seven fixtures.

That comes with the No. 66 on course to return to action within the next month, according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

In a previous update, Steele had explained that Alexander-Arnold “is still hoping to play again this month” but “a definitive match to target is still too hard to say.”

Much will depend on his progress upon returning to full training, though there is also the matter of whether or not Arne Slot still considers him his first choice.

The timing of Alexander-Arnold’s injury and subsequent reports that a free transfer to Real Madrid was in the offing have been seen as convenient for the 26-year-old.

But it may also allow the club to accelerate their succession planning, with Conor Bradley now fit and potentially in line to become starting right-back next season.

Liverpool’s 7 remaining fixtures

* Time subject to change

Bradley should make his first start back from a long-term hamstring injury when Liverpool host West Ham on Sunday, having made a positive impact off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Fulham.

While it has been maintained that Alexander-Arnold’s focus is on returning to fitness and playing a part in the run-in as the Reds near the title, his commitment amid talks over a transfer could rightly be questioned.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly key to Liverpool’s system and has been an integral part of their success not only in Slot’s first campaign but also under Jurgen Klopp.

But the knowledge that he is due to move on at the end of the campaign, along with his lack of fitness, could see Bradley promoted to first choice and any further appearances reduced to cameos.

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only other long-term absentee at present but Steele reports that the No. 2 is hopeful of featuring before the end of the season.

Alisson should return to action against West Ham providing he passes a concussion test – having missed the last two games – while Tyler Morton is available after surgery on his shoulder.