Virgil van Dijk showed exactly why he is Liverpool captain when he corrected one reporter’s claim that Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham was ‘all about him’.

Van Dijk’s contract is expected to be officially announced later this week, with the Dutchman following Mohamed Salah in penning a two-year extension.

That will tie the Dutchman down until 2027 and means there will be no passing of the armband this summer, as would have been the case if he left on a free transfer.

In his post-match interview with BBC Sport, Van Dijk demonstrated the understanding required as Liverpool captain, rightly turning the focus to the Hillsborough anniversary – marked before kickoff with silence at Anfield.

Put to him that, after Salah dominated the headlines in the week, the victory was ‘about Virgil van Dijk‘, the 33-year-old cut off a question about his contract.

“It was about the Hillsborough anniversary, that’s the main thing today,” he replied.

“The remembrance of all the victims, that’s the main thing. Not about me.”

Asked when his announcement would come, Van Dijk said: “I don’t know. I know, but I don’t know.”

A gesture to Sean Cox

Ever since arriving from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a leader in the Liverpool squad, and this was formally recognised when he inherited the captaincy from Jordan Henderson in 2023.

While his performances on the pitch warrant that role, the 33-year-old has always gone the extra mile off the field too.

That showed in an exchange with supporter Sean Cox and his wife Martina while speaking to reporters in the mixed zone at Anfield on Sunday.

As explained by The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Van Dijk again broke off an interview as he told the assembled press: “Just let me say hi.”

“It’s good to see you – it’s been a while. I’ll come and see you guys shortly,” he told the Coxes, who were invited to Anfield to celebrate Sean’s birthday.

Pearce wrote: “The unwavering support of Van Dijk and everyone connected with Liverpool has meant a great deal to Cox’s family and friends since he suffered brain injuries in an unprovoked assault outside Anfield nearly seven years ago.”

While it may have been a small gesture, this and Van Dijk’s recognition of the Hillsborough anniversary show why it was crucial to keep him – as a captain as much as it was as a player.