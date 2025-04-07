Virgil van Dijk has revealed there has finally been “progress” in talks over a new contract with Liverpool, though he stopped short of confirming he will stay.

Van Dijk’s representatives have been in ongoing talks with Liverpool over a new deal for the captain, but there had been little in terms of progress until now.

The Dutchman had continually insisted the situation remained the same and recently suggested a breakthrough may only come when his current terms had expired.

But speaking to journalists including The Athletic‘s James Pearce after Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham, Van Dijk said “there is progress” when it comes to his negotiations.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said when asked if that meant he would be a Liverpool player beyond this season.

“Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see.”

Journalist says Van Dijk’s tone “felt significant”

Despite not being able to confirm he would put pen to paper this certainly feels like a shift in the landscape when it comes to tying Van Dijk down to an extension.

That was also Pearce’s assessment, with the journalist analysing his exchange with the centre-back in the mixed zone at Craven Cottage.

Pearce wrote: “The tone was different when Van Dijk spoke to reporters on Sunday. He stopped short of providing any guarantees but the fact he mentioned that progress had been made in discussions felt significant.

“Internally at Liverpool, there’s long since been a confidence that an agreement would be reached.”

That it comes on the back of two sub-par performances from the 33-year-old is unfortunate timing, but it cannot be undersold how crucial Van Dijk has been to Liverpool’s remarkable campaign on the whole.

Timeline of Van Dijk’s contract comments August: “No changes in my situation, but I’m very calm”

“No changes in my situation, but I’m very calm” September: “I’m the big leader and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years”

“I’m the big leader and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years” October: “Discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know”

“Discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know” December: “There is no change at all, there is no update”

“There is no change at all, there is no update” January: “I don’t know what the future will bring”

“I don’t know what the future will bring” February: “The next couple of months there will definitely be some information”

“The next couple of months there will definitely be some information” March: “Maybe I will run this fully down”

“Maybe I will run this fully down” April: “There is progress”

No player has clocked more minutes on the pitch for Arne Slot‘s side and only Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister have made more appearances in all competitions.

While there must be a focus on the future this summer with a number of new signings required, it is also imperative that Liverpool finalise new contracts for both Van Dijk and Salah.

Salah finds himself in a similar position to his long-time teammate and the hope is that there is also progress made when it comes to talks with the Egyptian.

Liverpool almost certainly know by now that Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract is also up this summer, will not be signing a new deal as a free transfer to Real Madrid looms.