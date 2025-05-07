Liverpool winning the Premier League is far more than what Liverpool fans expected this campaign, but if we could ask a few more favours to end the season perfectly, these seven things would be what we ask for.

With the title secured, Liverpool now have a strange four-match run of fixtures that ultimately won’t define their season but could be important for fringe players, whom Arne Slot has said will now get a chance.

There is, of course, the small matter of pride and bragging rights to play for also, with games against Arsenal and Chelsea both matches no supporter wants to lose.

As the Reds prepare for a party on May 25 and 26, fans may have to say farewell to some players while youngsters seek to make their mark.

Here are seven things we want from Liverpool’s last four games of the season.

Win by the biggest margin

At the time of writing, Liverpool are currently 15 points clear of second-place Arsenal, just four points short of the biggest gap from first to second in the Premier League era.

In 2018, Man City finished 19 points ahead of Man United and in 2020, the Reds ended the season 18 ahead of Man City.

If Liverpool were to win their remaining four matches, they would finish on 94 points, a minimum of 18 ahead of Arsenal. Just reaching 90, however, would represent a significant milestone for this side.

Mo Salah to break more records

Speaking of records, as usual Mo Salah is closing in on more.

The Egyptian has already surpassed the tally for most goal involvements (goals and assists) in an English top-flight 38-game season.

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole both managed 47 goal involvements in a single Premier League era campaign, but they did it having played more games – Salah needs just two to draw level.

Thanks to his creativity around the edge of the box, he is now close to breaking the record for the number of assists in one Premier League campaign.

Salah currently has 18, with 20 being the record set by Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20 and Thierry Henry in 2002/03.

It would be the icing on the cake to see him break those records as Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy.

A league goal for Harvey Elliott

Slot has already effectively confirmed that we will see more from some of Liverpool’s fringe players in the final weeks of the campaign.

Harvey Elliott will be one of the players feeling most deserving of more game time, given he hasn’t started a single Premier League match all season.

He has netted four goals but none have come in the league. For a boyhood Red who puts so much work in, we think he is entitled to a few more opportunities.

A start for Wataru Endo

Like Elliott, Wataru Endo was an important player under Jurgen Klopp but is yet to start a league match under Slot.

Thanks to Ryan Gravenberch‘s fitness and form, the Japan captain hasn’t been needed to play in midfield, but he could arguably have been used more frequently as Gravenberch has tired in recent weeks.

Endo is one of the players we expect will play in at least one of the remaining fixtures, and it would be a pleasure to watch the 32-year-old who is always so professional in his work.

A Joe Gomez farewell?

Joe Gomez nearly left Liverpool last summer as part of a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle. In the end, the Reds’ longest-serving player stayed put and spent another season plagued by injury.

Given his misfortune with absences, it is easy to forget just how good Gomez is. He has always been committed to the club across his 10 years on Merseyside and would deserve a good send-off should he depart.

The centre-back is not yet back in training following hamstring surgery, but Slot did say in April: “I think he will be available in the last one, two or three games – if his recovery goes as planned.”

Fingers crossed we see him again in red this season – and maybe he will even score his first-ever goal!

A Federico Chiesa goal and Andy Robertson assist

Andy Robertson is the only Liverpool outfielder from the starting XI that played against Tottenham not to have recorded a goal or assist this season in the league.

It is a surprising stat given the left-back’s attacking nature and is made all the more bizarre when you consider he has managed an assist every five matches across his Liverpool career.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa is also yet to produce a goal or assist in the league this season, though the attacker has of course played much less football than his teammate.

Given that the Italian could leave in the summer, it would be nice for him to get his moment at Anfield before the end of the season.

A red weekend

Whatever happens, Liverpool will enjoy the celebrations when they lift the trophy and parade it around the city.

However, it would be made even better if the weather stays nice on Merseyside with so much going on over the weekend.

It would also allow us to create the sea of red again that flooded the city on the day Liverpool secured the league against Tottenham.

Not even Slot’s genius can control this one, though, so get your fingers and toes crossed for sunshine!