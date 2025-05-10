Alexis Mac Allister‘s magnificent form has been recognised, with the Liverpool midfielder winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for April.

The Argentine has been a fantastic signing for the Reds from the moment he joined from Brighton in 2023, combining technical brilliance with strong off-the-ball work.

Mac Allister has played a huge part in Liverpool’s title win, starting 30 out of 35 games in the league and averaging more tackles per game (2.8) than anyone, per WhoScored.

The 26-year-old was particularly good in April and he has been rewarded for that, taking home the Player of the Month award and winning the prize for the first time.

Mac Allister scored a long-range screamer in defeat at Fulham in that period, before rifling home a stunning effort in the title-clinching win over Tottenham on April 27.

Speaking after winning the award, Liverpool’s No. 10 was typically modest, saying it wouldn’t be possible without his teammates.

“I think the secret [to thriving] is my teammates,” Mac Allister said.

“I always say that without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“And to play with these kinds of players is always easier because you can make a mistake or something like that and they will be there to solve it.

“They are the main thing and I just always try to help in the way I can.”

This is richly deserved for Mac Allister, who despite being thought of highly, still arguably remains one of the most underrated players in the country.

The fact that this is his first Player of the Month award is proof of that.

The World Cup winner is a complete midfielder, controlling games but also showing great fight out of possession, and he has a winning mentality that has shone through so often.

After Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Mac Allister has a strong argument for being the next-most important name on Arne Slot‘s Liverpool team sheet.

Rumoured interest from Real Madrid has emerged in recent weeks, which has admittedly been downplayed, and the Reds must do all they can to keep their best midfielder for many years to come.