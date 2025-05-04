Arne Slot had never made more than four changes between league games until the trip to Chelsea, and he offered his verdict on his fringe players after their chance at Stamford Bridge.

With Liverpool having clinched the title with four games left on the schedule, Slot released the shackles on his most-trusted starting XI and instead made six changes.

Ryan Gravenberch was left in Liverpool while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were named on the bench, with Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones instead starting.

Of the new-look midfield, Endo seized his chance while the other two squandered theirs, as Kostas Tsimikas and Jarell Quansah had mixed fortunes at the back.

"It's already been a big summer and we won the league and we kept Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah]" ?? Arne Slot says he is happy with his current squad but it can be good to bring in fresh energy ? pic.twitter.com/rVH8lOhvX3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2025

It was the main talking point for Liverpool after the 3-1 defeat, and Slot offered his verdict to Sky Sports, saying: “I think a few things I already knew.

“But it’s always good to see some of them playing now together with four or five or six starters.

“So a few of them have come in many times, but most of them started against Plymouth away, PSV away.

“Now to see them playing with the other ones gives you, not new insights, but does give you insights.”

Fringe players not judged on one match

Slot was then pressed on if those afforded opportunities are playing for their future at the club, but, rightly, the Dutchman pointed out it has been a season-long process and not a one-off.

“They deserve to play these games because they have trained so hard during the whole season,” Slot added on his fringe players.

“So many times the day after the match where the other ones played and everyone was so positive about them and they have to come to the AXA again to train.

“Every time they did so well, so that’s why I think they deserved to play this game.

“But it’s not the first time that I saw them play. They’ve come in many times, they’ve played at Plymouth, PSV and some other games as well.

“We don’t judge them only on this, we judge them every single day on the training ground and the moments they play for us.”