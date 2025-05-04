➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC CHAMPIONS 2024/25

GET YOUR WINNERS MERCH!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) and Harvey Elliott after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot gives verdict on fringe players after chance “they deserved”

Arne Slot had never made more than four changes between league games until the trip to Chelsea, and he offered his verdict on his fringe players after their chance at Stamford Bridge.

With Liverpool having clinched the title with four games left on the schedule, Slot released the shackles on his most-trusted starting XI and instead made six changes.

Ryan Gravenberch was left in Liverpool while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were named on the bench, with Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones instead starting.

Of the new-look midfield, Endo seized his chance while the other two squandered theirs, as Kostas Tsimikas and Jarell Quansah had mixed fortunes at the back.

It was the main talking point for Liverpool after the 3-1 defeat, and Slot offered his verdict to Sky Sports, saying: “I think a few things I already knew.

“But it’s always good to see some of them playing now together with four or five or six starters.

“So a few of them have come in many times, but most of them started against Plymouth away, PSV away.

“Now to see them playing with the other ones gives you, not new insights, but does give you insights.”

 

Fringe players not judged on one match

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 4, 2025: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after Chelsea's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slot was then pressed on if those afforded opportunities are playing for their future at the club, but, rightly, the Dutchman pointed out it has been a season-long process and not a one-off.

“They deserve to play these games because they have trained so hard during the whole season,” Slot added on his fringe players.

“So many times the day after the match where the other ones played and everyone was so positive about them and they have to come to the AXA again to train.

“Every time they did so well, so that’s why I think they deserved to play this game.

“But it’s not the first time that I saw them play. They’ve come in many times, they’ve played at Plymouth, PSV and some other games as well.

“We don’t judge them only on this, we judge them every single day on the training ground and the moments they play for us.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025