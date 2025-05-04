➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 4, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot has “shown his bosses” with fringe players “fighting for their future”

Liverpool were predictably lethargic in their 3-1 defeat away to Chelsea on Sunday, with fringe players doing their future chances little good.

There have been worse losses, that’s for sure.

After winning the Premier League title last weekend, Liverpool played like a team who had spent the week celebrating, never truly getting started at Stamford Bridge.

It was a chance for squad players to stake their claim, as Arne Slot rotated with six changes, but it showed why the Reds boss has been reluctant to do so until the title was won.

Liverpool fans reacted to the defeat on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments, arguing that it highlighted the need for change this summer.

“Slot gave some players a chance to prove their worth, but truthfully, none really showed up. That midfield was an abomination.”

Yasmin in the This is Anfield comments.

“This game showed exactly how weak our 2nd choice players are. Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah and especially Nunez and Jones are just not good enough to play for Liverpool. They should sell these guys ASAP and buy new players for more depth.”

Sven Noxi on Facebook.

“Squad needs a massive overhaul in the summer if we are to compete on multiple fronts next season.”

Dave Vaissiere on Facebook.

While not too much should be read into this result, it was still a disappointing afternoon for several squad players.

Jarell Quansah was at the scene of the crime for two goals, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were poor in midfield, while Diogo Jota again struggled in attack.

Slot may have already made up his mind regarding certain individuals, but either way, he is unlikely to be impressed with what he saw at Chelsea.

He and sporting director Richard Hughes have big decisions to make for the summer.

