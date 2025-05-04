Liverpool were predictably lethargic in their 3-1 defeat away to Chelsea on Sunday, with fringe players doing their future chances little good.

There have been worse losses, that’s for sure.

After winning the Premier League title last weekend, Liverpool played like a team who had spent the week celebrating, never truly getting started at Stamford Bridge.

It was a chance for squad players to stake their claim, as Arne Slot rotated with six changes, but it showed why the Reds boss has been reluctant to do so until the title was won.

Liverpool fans reacted to the defeat on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments, arguing that it highlighted the need for change this summer.

People debating whether Slot should have rotated more in certain games, think that answers why he hasn't. Always difficult with wholesale changes I guess but none made a strong case for themselves. Anyways, Premier League Champions ? — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 4, 2025

What we found out today… 1. We’re still pissed. 2. Slot has shown his bosses exactly where we need strengthening. 3. Cole Palmer has some serious dirt on Gary Neville.#LFC — Asim (@asim_lfc) May 4, 2025

“Slot gave some players a chance to prove their worth, but truthfully, none really showed up. That midfield was an abomination.” – Yasmin in the This is Anfield comments.

We made a few too many rotations today but Slot understandably wanted to see how certain players performed vs a good team away from home and only Endo stepped up to show his quality from the fringe players. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 4, 2025

Least some of you will see why Slot never rotates Quansah

Tsimikas

Elliot

Jones

Jota All not good enough to start games — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) May 4, 2025

“This game showed exactly how weak our 2nd choice players are. Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah and especially Nunez and Jones are just not good enough to play for Liverpool. They should sell these guys ASAP and buy new players for more depth.” – Sven Noxi on Facebook.

In some way it’s good for Slot / Hughes to see how our fringe players play in the next 4 so we know how many we need to move on. Judging by today – quite a few which probably justifies Slot’s lack of rotation — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) May 4, 2025

Not one bit bothered by the result, but I think some of those fringe players who had the chance today and will get them in the coming weeks should be a bit worried. Fighting for their future but offered very little. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 4, 2025

Actually don’t think Liverpool played that badly today. Obviously lacking a clinical edge – neither Jota or Nunez covering themselves in glory at CF – and defensive errors for Chelsea’s second and third. A good chance for Slot to assess his squad. Thought Endo played well. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) May 4, 2025

“Squad needs a massive overhaul in the summer if we are to compete on multiple fronts next season.” – Dave Vaissiere on Facebook.

At least five of this Liverpool fringe players have to go. The drop off is just to immense to manage — Jenas (@Ayodelebiodun) May 4, 2025

While not too much should be read into this result, it was still a disappointing afternoon for several squad players.

Jarell Quansah was at the scene of the crime for two goals, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were poor in midfield, while Diogo Jota again struggled in attack.

Slot may have already made up his mind regarding certain individuals, but either way, he is unlikely to be impressed with what he saw at Chelsea.

He and sporting director Richard Hughes have big decisions to make for the summer.