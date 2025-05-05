There were too many below-par performances as Liverpool lost 3-1 away to Chelsea, from Harvey Elliott to Diogo Jota.

The Reds were way below their title-winning sharpest on Sunday afternoon, succumbing to only their third Premier League defeat of the season.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

On a disappointing afternoon, poor performances stood out over good ones.

Jota (4.3) has looked out of form for some time now and he was hugely ineffective, failing to make any kind of an impression.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle said the striker was “let down by poor control with the one opportunity that came his way,” adding that it was “not his day.”

Writing for This Is Anfield, Danny Gallagher felt Jota “provided a large measure of…nothing,” having “completed only four passes” before being substituted.

Elliott (4.8) was another who struggled badly at Stamford Bridge, blowing his chance to shine on his first league start of the season.

Adam Drury of GOAL claimed that the 22-year-old “couldn’t get into a rhythm in possession,” as Chelsea got the better of the midfield battle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.1) and Jarell Quansah (5.1) also got low scores, with the latter playing a negative role in two of the Blues’ goals.

We’ll finish on a positive note, though, with Wataru Endo (6.3) getting top marks after a solid showing.

In fact, Gallagher even called him a “remarkable little asset who shows everything you want to see.”