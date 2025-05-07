Curtis Jones has revealed how Arne Slot called Liverpool’s players in to watch all the Premier League title celebrations back, just like us supporters.

The internet has many vices, but on the day Liverpool secured the Premier League, the presence of camera phones everywhere added another dimension to the celebrations.

After a long day celebrating with friends and family, supporters have spoken of how they got another wave of emotion watching back the scenes once they returned home.

For fans not able to be in the city, the countless videos, clips and coverage of the celebrations, inside and outside Anfield, gave an insight into the Liverpool-supporting experience.

Jones has revealed that, like many supporters, the players sat down together to watch back the day’s events.

“It’s what we did as a team,” he told the Reds’ official website.

“The manager and staff called us in and they had all the clips.

“There were separate ones and the games that we’ve got over the line in and won and the important goals and stuff in the season.

“The second part of it was the celebrations on the pitch and looking back on it all you miss what certain lads are doing and lads are dancing and lads are in with the ball-boys and the fans and all things like that.

“There’s certain things of course that you all miss so just seeing it all back was a joy to see.”

Jones has been a part of the Liverpool first-team squad now for nearly seven years and has seen some incredible events take place at Anfield.

“Best game I’ve ever been at”

He believes, though, that the 5-1 against Tottenham was the best of the lot.

“In terms of the atmosphere and the whole thing I feel like that was the best game I’ve ever been at,” the 24-year-old added.

“It started from turning up on the bus [ahead of the match] and we can’t see! There’s who knows how many fans already outside and then there’s 60,000 inside and all things like that.

“The whole game was just ridiculous. It’s unfortunate that Tottenham scored first and that’s probably the only thing that we regret because it probably took a small sting out of it. But then as soon as we scored and then Macca scored his goal it just erupted and it went mad.

“Then it carried on and at the end of the game when I’ve had my shot I’ve looked and I’ve seen there’s only a few seconds left and the whistle goes. That’s what the game is all about.

“You’ve got fans there, you’ve got the families and all things like that, and everybody is just an emotional wreck, whether you’ve got ones crying with excitement, or ones who are screaming and shouting with excitement. Us as well at the same time – we don’t know what to do!

“We’re jumping round like kids. What an unbelievable day it was!”