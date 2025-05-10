Liverpool’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong has divided opinion with concerns over his credentials as a right-back – but a £30 million deal could make sense for the club.

If reliable reports are to be believed, there is genuine interest in Frimpong ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold announcing his decision to leave on a free transfer it is no surprise that Liverpool will be assess a number of options in the right-back market.

But the prospect of signing a player who has largely played as an attacking wing-back for Bayer Leverkusen and is barely asked to defend has been raised as a concern.

That could, after all, only magnify the structural issues both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot worked around in accommodating the generational quality of Alexander-Arnold.

To be a fly on the wall during Ibrahima Konate‘s contract talks when he learns he will be covering even more space on the right side of defence – those overtures from Madrid and Paris may suddenly be more appealing.

However, there is certainly sense in Liverpool pursuing a deal for Frimpong, who is thought to be available for as little as £30 million this summer – payable in instalments – due to a release clause in his contract.

Only that may not be in the context many are viewing this potential signing with.

Slot’s plans for Bradley

First and foremost, there have been repeated indications from Slot himself that he is planning for next season with Conor Bradley as his first-choice right-back.

“A very talented player, Conor,” the head coach told reporters on Friday, confirming Bradley would start ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the remaining games of this campaign to “be better prepared for next season.”

“Unfortunately, hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season, and to become a very good player, you have to be available every single week as well.

“That’s the first step he has to make for next season, but we have a lot of confidence in Conor as a very good full-back for Liverpool, and that’s already what he’s shown in the past two seasons.”

Addressing concerns over Bradley’s fitness, Slot later added: “The ones who are not regular starters, it is harder to keep them fit than the ones who are.

“If Conor is going to be the regular starter next season that could maybe help him.

“I think he had 20 games [in a row] last season when Trent was injured. Let’s hope that has a positive impact on his fitness as well.”

Without even needing to read between the lines, it is clear that as long as he can find consistency in his fitness, Bradley will be Alexander-Arnold’s successor.

There is a lot to like about that too: ahead of his 22nd birthday in July, he has already played 54 times for Liverpool, scoring once and assisting 10 goals, while earning 23 caps for Northern Ireland with two as captain.

Bradley plays the right-back role with relentless energy; a more traditional overlapping full-back than fans have become used to with Alexander-Arnold and a tireless runner Slot has compared to Achraf Hakimi.

He has shown he is comfortable coming in-field, too, as he showed with assists for Alexis Mac Allister against Real Madrid and Luis Diaz at Fulham this season.

It is his commitment in defence which could be even more appealing, with the reaction to his sliding tackle on Kylian Mbappe at Anfield showing the value of a more rounded option starting next to Konate on that right side.

What Frimpong offers

To bring another right-back of a similar age would not only serve to block Bradley’s pathway again, but it would send a demoralising message to a player who has waited patiently for his chance behind the best in the world in his position.

There is every sign at this stage that the plan will be for Bradley to become starting right-back with one or both of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah around to fill in when required.

So where does Frimpong fit into this?

Put simply, he may not: instead, there is every chance Liverpool are looking at the Netherlands international as an all-round right-sider with an appreciation for what he already offers, not what he lacks.

Per FBref, Frimpong is in the fourth percentile among full-backs across Europe when it comes tackles (1.08 per 90) and the third percentile for interceptions (0.37).

By comparison, Alexander-Arnold is in the 81st percentile for tackles (2.61) and the 80th percentile for interceptions (1.22) – the ‘Trent can’t defend’ brigade would have a field day if they watched Leverkusen’s No. 30.

What Frimpong does offer, however, is an elite level of output going forward: in the 99th percentile for both touches in the opponent’s penalty area (4.93) and progressive passes received (10.65), and the 98th percentile for progressive carries (4.13).

He is in the 97th percentile among full-backs for non-penalty expected goals and expected assists combined (0.35 per 90), which is even more than Alexander-Arnold (0.33).

That should come as no surprise, given the breakdown of positions Frimpong has played over his 130 games for Xabi Alonso so far:

RWB: 107

107 RB: 13

13 RW: 7

7 AM: 3

While reports around Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong cast him as a right-back, his last season playing that role consistently was in 2021/22 and he was certainly not at the level he is currently operating at back then.

He can more accurately be described as a right-sided attacker who can fill in at right-back if needed – and his output of 25 goals and 33 assists in those 130 games under Alonso shows how effective he can be with that remit.

In fact, when comparing Frimpong’s statistics with that of another Liverpool player, the links begin to make more sense:

While it should be noted that Frimpong’s data model comes as a full-back, rather than a winger, it is eye-opening how similar he charts to Mohamed Salah.

Those models don’t reflect how terrifying an opponent he can be for his markers, either, with Frimpong and Alphonso Davies the only two players to chart among the 10 fastest in the Bundesliga in every season since he joined Leverkusen.

That is a more accurate portrayal of what the Dutchman could offer to Liverpool – and perhaps why there are reports of genuine interest heading into the summer.

Salah’s succession plan

While it is thankfully no longer an immediate issue, Slot will still be taking a long-term view when it comes to Salah’s role in his side.

The Egyptian has committed two more years to the club and stands to remain a key part of Liverpool’s attacking setup as the most potent right forward in world football.

But turning 33 in June the reality is that, at times, his minutes will need to be managed – and with a mid-season Africa Cup of Nations coming up, there could be a long stretch where he is unavailable altogether, with Salah projected to miss as many as 10 games.

That could be where Frimpong comes in, more so than a direct rival to Bradley for the right-back spot.

He may not be as prolific a goalscorer as Salah, or as reliable a creator, but Liverpool’s recruitment staff will seek assurances from their data scientists that he is on that trajectory.

With there no faith in Federico Chiesa as competition for Salah and offers encouraged for Ben Doak, it stands to reason that a new right-sided attacker will be sought this summer.

Frimpong not only offers that but also cover for Bradley as a more attacking right-back, with Slot having already made it clear he and sporting director Richard Hughes will favour versatility when identifying new signings.

There is also the sizeable bonus that he qualifies as a homegrown player in both the Premier League and Champions League owing to his development at Man City, where he spent nine years before joining Celtic as an 18-year-old in 2019.

So while at face value bringing Frimpong in as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold may be seen as causing Liverpool more problems than it solves, a deal with Leverkusen would actually tick a number of boxes.

Signing a lightning-fast right-sider with proven experience in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, who is still only 24, has a strong rapport with many players already in the squad and has already settled in the northwest of England makes absolute sense.

Rather than be painted as a gamble, bringing Frimpong in for £30 million could prove a stroke of calculated genius.