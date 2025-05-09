Liverpool were back in training on Friday after an extended break following the trip to Chelsea, with Joe Gomez finally marking his return to first-team training.

Gomez has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the trip to Plymouth on February 9, and surgery cast doubt over his chances of returning this season.

Arne Slot previously suggested he would “maybe” be able to play “in the last one or two games of the season,” but offered zero guarantees that minutes would come his way.

On Friday, though, Gomez was pictured back in training alongside his teammates as they prepared for Arsenal‘s visit, in a huge step towards featuring again this season.

The defender has made only 17 appearances – his fewest since 2020/21 – and supporters are still desperately hoping to see him score his first goal for the club. Help make it happen, Arne!

The welcome sight of Gomez’s return comes after players jetted off to various parts of Europe during the week, some literally taking to the beach with Liverpool’s schedule easing thanks to winning the Premier League with time to spare.

Their time for relaxation is over, though, with 26 players in training on Friday ahead of the penultimate home match of the season.

In addition to those regularly involved with the first team, 18-year-old Trent Kone-Doherty was also spotted taking part in the session by the club’s cameras.

Slot has already confirmed Conor Bradley will start at right-back in light of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s announcement, with the 21-year-old needing games to be “better prepared for next season.”

The Dutchman made six changes at Stamford Bridge but the expectation is he will move back towards naming his strongest possible starting XI against the Gunners.

With Gomez back in training, Slot has a full complement of players to choose from for the occasion, with all eyes to be on who misses out on the 20-man squad.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has confirmed his side will be giving Liverpool a guard of honour ahead of kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Jota