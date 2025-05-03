Liverpool FC Women can confirm Yana Daniels, Jasmine Matthews and Teagan Micah will leave the club in the summer upon the expiration of their contracts.

The trio will depart the Reds having played an important role in re-establishing the team in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Daniels is closing the chapter on her second spell as a Liverpool player after re-joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2021.

The versatile Belgian helped the club seal a return to the WSL by lifting the FA Women’s Championship in 2021-22.

Including her first stint in 2018-19, Daniels has made 99 appearances to date in all competitions and scored six goals.

Matthews is another who returned to the club ahead of that promotion-winning campaign, during which 18 of her 19 league outings were starts.

The defender, whose journey with the Reds began in 2018, has been a supremely dependable figure in the seasons since as top-flight status has been consolidated.

Matthews has pulled on the Liverpool shirt 96 times and chipped in with five goals, the most recent sealing a win away at Crystal Palace in March in Amber Whiteley’s first game as interim head coach.

Micah, meanwhile, provided further competition in the Reds’ goalkeeping department by arriving from Swedish outfit FC Rosengard in the build-up to 2023-24.

The Australia international has been between the posts for Liverpool in 19 matches and recorded clean sheets in six of those.

She was also part of the Matildas squad that reached the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and captured the hearts of a nation.

Supporters will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the departing players at Anfield on Sunday for the Merseyside derby with Everton, which is the final home fixture of the 2024-25 season.

Everyone at LFC would like to thank Yana, Jasmine and Teagan for their contributions and wish them the very best for the future.

Further tributes to the departing players will follow across official club platforms in the coming weeks.