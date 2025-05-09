Having already won the Premier League, Liverpool made six changes against Chelsea. Against Arsenal, however, we expect fewer revisions from Arne Slot‘s strongest side.

Slot’s teams have been relatively easy to predict across the course of the season, the coach choosing to stick to the same 13 or 14 players for most league matches.

However, these last four games, which are in effect dead rubbers for the Reds, provide an opportunity for squad players to make their mark.

Of course, an Anfield clash against second-place Arsenal is no place for passengers, and Liverpool’s supporters will ensure whoever plays is up for the game.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s what Slot revealed in his press conference:

Team selection is “as it’s been last week” and “the same thought process” will be applied on Sunday

Slot effectively confirmed Conor Bradley will play, saying there is a “fair chance” he will start

There are several factors, not just rest and the result, affecting how he will select his starting lineup

Liverpool’s XI vs. Arsenal

While Liverpool were by no means outclassed by Chelsea, they were certainly not as free-flowing as we saw against Tottenham and for much of the season before Christmas.

Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones were all put into the starting lineup and, as you might expect for a much-changed side, the team didn’t perform to their best.

That wasn’t to say each of the incomers were poor – at a minimum, Endo showed the manager what he has been missing – but Slot will likely be tempted to revert to a stronger team against rivals Arsenal.

Here are Slot’s likely selection choices:

Bradley starts if he is fully fit, as Slot explained in his press conference

The midfield three is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai

Luis Diaz returns to the team after remaining on the bench for the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Last weekend, the rotation of key players from Slot was a sign that he ultimately isn’t placing too much importance on the results of the campaign’s final four matches.

The players have even been on holiday this week, only properly returning to training on Friday.

Though supporters and no doubt the players would love to get one over Mikel Arteta’s side, given the lack of material reward for a win, Slot may choose to rest some of those who have played so many games this season.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai return but Gravenberch stays sidelined having started all but one league match this season

Cody Gakpo drops to the bench to allow a start for Diaz on the left, with Diogo Jota through the middle

Quansah is given the chance to build a run of games after being displaced by Ibrahima Konate all season in the Premier League

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Whatever team Slot puts out, the atmosphere in the ground on Sunday should lift the players once the game starts.

Liverpool are coming into this one after a few days off, while Arsenal have played an intense Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

That could lead to Arteta also resting players as they have almost secured a top-five position.

They are, however, under threat for their runners-up position, something which if they lose out on could be another source of frustration for fans.