Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams was a player Liverpool sounded out last summer and now a reporter has reinstigated possible interest ahead of another transfer window.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic, Liverpool “looked into the viability of a deal last summer” for Williams.

It never transpired for the Reds nor other interested suitors Chelsea and Arsenal, with the 22-year having a £50 million release clause that fluctuates with inflation.

While other targets have emerged since last summer, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele raised the possibility of the Reds sounding out a deal during a live Q&A on TikTok.

He said: “I think Liverpool will sign a striker and let’s see maybe a wide forward too. Keep an eye on Nico Williams.”

A right-footed, predominantly left-sided winger, Williams would not fill an obvious need for Liverpool as it stands – unless Luis Diaz, for example, was to depart and leave a vacancy.

He can and has played games on the right flank, however, and that versatility will appeal to Arne Slot – but his output and concerns over his fitness will not.

Wage demands Liverpool will never agree to

The Spaniard has had a groin issue managed throughout the season and has 11 goals and seven assists in 44 games – numbers that many would expect to be higher from a player of his calibre.

In his Bilbao career so far, he has managed 31 goals and 30 assists in 166 games – that is a goal contribution on average every 2.7 games.

What will be off-putting for Liverpool, though, are his wage demands, which the Mail report are more than £400,000 per week.

The eye-watering figure surpasses what Virgil van Dijk reportedly receives after signing his new deal (£385,000 per week) and just less than Mohamed Salah‘s £480,000 per week.

Liverpool would not entertain such figures and that could be the key stumbling block if the club were to look into the feasibility of a deal.

Not to be confused with older brother and teammate Inaki Williams, Nico is contracted until 2027 and is a prized asset for a club that only uses players of the area’s heritage or those who have come through an academy in the region.

A player with plenty of potential and perhaps one to watch out for as the summer window draws closer, but you’d expect the Reds will be looking for a player with consistently higher output in front of goal.