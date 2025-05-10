Mohamed Salah has admitted that there was always a “tension” with Sadio Mane at Liverpool, amid past claims that they didn’t get along.

The Reds enjoyed a sensational period of success under Jurgen Klopp, with Salah and Mane two of the star names from that era.

There were always suggestions that the iconic Liverpool pair didn’t see eye to eye, however, once famously clashing away to Burnley after the former failed to pass to the latter.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Salah admitted that he and Mane weren’t friends, but it never got in the way of the Reds’ trophy-winning success.

“Yes, there was tension with Sadio,” Salah admitted.

“Mind you, we were professional until the end, I don’t think it affected the team.

“It’s human to want more, I understand that, he’s a competitor.

“Off the pitch, we weren’t very close, but we always respected each other.”

Salah also reacted to past reports that Mane thought his former teammate was selfish, saying it doesn’t affect him in the slightest.

“I don’t care. People can think what they want, it’s their right,” he added.

“But I invite everyone to note that the person who provided Mane with the most assists is me.

“We can look at the facts, but it’s obviously easier to throw out phrases like that; it makes the headlines, I know how it works.

“As long as it remains within the limits of respect, that’s fine with me. But that doesn’t mean that this opinion is true.

“At the end of the day, I know what I did, and my conscience is clear.”

These are intriguing comments from Salah, not hiding the fact that he and Mane weren’t the closest of friends.

Most importantly, though, they enjoyed a special on-pitch relationship, and as Salah confirms, he provided more assists for Mane than anyone else.

In fact, they are seventh on the all-time list of Liverpool combinations for goals, assisting each other a combined 30 times (Salah 17, Mane 13).

Granted, there are times when Salah can be selfish, but players with his relentlessness in front of goal should be that way.

The fact that he has the most assists in the Premier League this season (18) is proof that he also knows how to pass.