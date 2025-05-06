Real Madrid have “approached” Liverpool about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires this summer, which would require a fee to be negotiated.

Although the No. 66 has announced he will not be a Liverpool player beyond this season, he is contracted at the club until July 1.

This complicates matters for Real Madrid as they want to include Alexander-Arnold in their squad for the Club World Cup this summer, which gets underway on June 15.

It has been previously reported that the Spanish side are “extremely keen” to be able to call upon the 26-year-old, but Liverpool hold all the cards when it comes to any early release.

Now Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reports that Real Madrid have already approached the club about signing the right-back before his contract expires, and they are “expected to follow up” on their initial approach.

Commenting on the situation, Solhekol adds that it is “clear they are determined” as “they contacted Liverpool so soon after he announced he would be leaving this summer.”

Not exactly a surprise, but Liverpool are in a strong position.

Real Madrid would need to negotiate a fee

Real would, therefore, need to negotiate a payout with Liverpool if they are to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.

It could be a case of buying out the final month of his contract, which would be worth in the region of £800,000 to £1 million, but the Reds would be within their rights to demand more on top.

There is zero obligation on Liverpool’s part to allow Alexander-Arnold to join another club before July 1, giving them all the power in any talks.

Clubs are permitted to register new players for the Club World Cup between June 1 and 10, a special allowance from FIFA, before another in-tournament registration window between June 27 and July 3.

Real’s group stage clashes with Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Salzburg get underway on June 18, and if Liverpool were not to reach an agreement the earliest Alexander-Arnold could be involved is the quarter-final stage (July 4).

The ball is certainly in the Reds’ court when it comes to any early release, and there will be plenty on Merseyside willing the club to stay firm and make Real pay.