Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed what we all long knew, that he will not be a Liverpool player beyond this season – and his exit creates a number of subplots to consider.

The worst-kept secret in football is out in the open, with Alexander-Arnold announcing his 20-year association with the club will end once the curtain falls on the season.

It is a decision that leads to plenty of considerations in the weeks and months to come, and here are five at the top of that list.

Should he play?

Alexander-Arnold has started the last two matches but with nothing for Liverpool to gain with him featuring, is there any need for Slot to have him starting games – or even be on the pitch?

The 26-year-old has chosen his path and now the club have every right to choose theirs.

It is a debate that will be argued from all sides but why not give Bradley the chance to perform without the pressure on his shoulders and show he can sustain back-to-back-to-back starts.

Slot has to look to the future, there is no need for sentimentality.

An end-of-season tribute – reading the room

We have come to expect a guard of honour and a presentation for departing players when it is known in advance, as we did for the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Joel Matip and Thiago.

This is an extraordinary case, though, and Liverpool need to ensure they read the room.

It would be a different story entirely if Joe Gomez, for example, made it clear this was his last season, but beyond that the last day must focus only on celebrating the league title.

If they want to present Alexander-Arnold with a token of his time at the club, it is best served doing so behind closed doors. Surely even he will know that would be best.

Bradley’s contract negotiations

Liverpool have been holding talks with Bradley over a new contract and his bargaining power just became stronger as he is currently the sole specialist senior right-back.

He, like others, will have been watching on with interest over the outcome of talks with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Alexander-Arnold – the latter of which opens up a door of opportunity.

Bradley had yet to make his league debut when he signed his most recent deal in late 2023 and will be seeking improved terms to reflect his development and status in the side.

The Reds, however, will be wary of his injury record and that will certainly arise in discussions and their thoughts heading into the summer transfer window.

A vice-captaincy vacancy

If you’d forgotten Alexander-Arnold held the title of vice-captain you could be forgiven given his lack of presence throughout the season as he hid behind mulling over his future.

His exit opens the door for a new vice-captain to be named, however, and Liverpool are not short on candidates who will thrive in the role and stand up to the responsibilities it entails.

Salah is the obvious candidate to work alongside Van Dijk, as he does already without the official title, while Alisson, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister ought to be in the reckoning.

Jurgen Klopp decided off his own back in 2023 and it will be intriguing to see if Slot does the same or opens it up to a vote among the squad.

Sourcing a replacement

The task of replacing a generational right-back is not a straightforward one and, in many respects, you can’t.

Bradley is an existing option, but beyond him you are asking centre-backs and midfielders to have to drop into the position. We must also think about how many games the Northern Irishman misses.

Tottenham‘s Pedro Porro is a name who could fit the bill, but would Spurs even consider a deal, and there are also the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Tino Livramento, Lutsharel Geertruida or Givairo Read.

It will not be a direct replacement when it comes to Alexander-Arnold’s creativity from full-back, but Liverpool do need another reliable option moving into next season and beyond.