Roberto Firmino was in tears as he lifted the AFC Champions League trophy with Al-Ahli on Saturday, with the ex-Liverpool striker playing a key role in the final.

Firmino was cut from Al-Ahli’s squad for the Saudi Pro League in February and, despite interest in a transfer, he stayed for the remainder of the season.

That meant he could only play in the AFC Champions League, but he started all seven of those games after being axed from the league, scoring four goals and assisting six in that time.

The Brazilian captained Al-Ahli through the group stages and into the knockouts, which brought victories over Al-Rayyan in the last 16, Buriram United in the quarter-finals and rivals Al-Hilal in the semis.

CHAMPIONS OF ASIA ? Al-Ahli lift the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League trophy ? pic.twitter.com/gtZISJMwbe — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2025

Saturday saw the AFC Champions League final take place in Jeddah, and Firmino assisted both goals in a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale to clinch the trophy.

He was in tears as he embraced his teammates before lifting the trophy alongside the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ivan Toney and Edouard Mendy, later delivering an emotional speech to broadcasters.

“There are no words to express what I feel inside my heart,” he told CBS Sports.

“No words to express what I feel inside of my heart.” ? What it means for an emotional Roberto Firmino after winning the AFC Champions League with Al-Ahli ? pic.twitter.com/YQwoAc7L4F — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2025

“I passed through a desert here, they took me out of the league and of course left me in the Champions League.

“I don’t give up, I never give up, because I know who brought me here – and I want to bring back all of the glory to God.

“He knew what plans he had for us. It’s a pleasure to be part of this big club.”

Asked about the emotion of the occasion and his tears at full-time, Firmino said: “The thoughts came through my head, the bad moments I passed through this time.

“I stayed out two months without playing [in the league], it’s very difficult, but you have to believe, to fight. I’m very grateful, all the glory be to Jesus.”

Firmino was named the Player of the Tournament after scoring six goals and assisting seven in 12 games overall – and also made history as one of the first three players to win both the UEFA Champions League and AFC Champions League.

Teammates Mendy and Mahrez also shared that achievement having been part of Al-Ahli’s success and winning the European Cup with Chelsea and Man City respectively.

The 33-year-old could now feasibly depart Saudi Arabia this summer, and though he may be linked with a return to Europe a move back to Brazil may be more likely.