Bayern Munich were willing to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool in 2023, but they now reportedly have “internal regret” about letting him go.

The Dutchman’s first season at Anfield was relatively forgettable, with Jurgen Klopp struggling to get the best out of him.

Gravenberch has been a revelation in 2024/25, however, starting all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League games en route to the title.

The 22-year-old has excelled in a more deep-lying role alongside Alexis Mac Allister, standing out as one of the Res’ best players and looking like reaching his vast potential.

According to journalist Christian Falk on his website, there is “internal regret” at Bayern about allowing Gravenberch to move on in the summer of 2023.

At that time, the Netherlands international had struggled to convince for the Bundesliga giants, starting only three league games in 2022/23.

Falk adds that Bayern “knew what he was capable of” but couldn’t afford him enough playing time, with manager-at-the-time Thomas Tuchel wanting to use him as an attacking midfielder.

Gravenberch has shown that he is “more than capable” as a No. 6, and had his former club realised that, they wouldn’t have spent Joao Palhinha from Fulham, which “still hurts.”

A masterstroke from Arne Slot

Slot deserves immense praise for so many things since replacing Klopp, guiding Liverpool to title glory, and his use of Gravenberch has been a masterstroke.

Last summer, very few saw him as a key man, especially in a more defensive midfield role, but he has stood out as one of the most influential players in the Premier League.

He has made 57 interceptions this season, which is only bettered by West Ham‘s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (60), while Slot lauded him after the 2-2 draw at home to Fulham in December, having played at centre-back in the second half.

“Impressed, like everyone else at the stadium or the ones who saw the game,” Slot said.

“Ryan did outstanding, again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in the last line. Had to play sometimes against the number nine and wingers who are really fast.

“And with the ball, he came into the midfield. Outstanding performance from him.”

At 22, there is still so much more to come from Gravenberch, and he is now showing why he was considered such a special prospect as a teenager.

If he maintains this level for years to come, he can grow into one of Liverpool’s best midfielders in decades.