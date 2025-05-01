Anfield has always been special. Its big atmospheres and European nights have become part of Liverpool’s folklore, but what we witnessed against Tottenham was unique.

The Kop choir’s songbook is constantly evolving as old tunes come back into fashion and new songs are born.

Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham and subsequent Premier League-winning party was the perfect occasion for supporters to serenade their team and sing songs that haven’t been heard in the ground since 1990.

Some of Anfield’s best atmospheres are when all four sides of the ground are naturally belting out their own support. The Kop, though, is always the place to be, where songs begin and the noise emanates.

This Is Anfield noted at least 43 different songs the Kop started and sang on Sunday as the Reds confirmed their 20th league title.

Liverpool fans really brought their A-game to a joyous occasion. Even when Tottenham scored early, the ground remained defiant and thankfully were able to celebrate an equaliser soon after.

The way the title was celebrated immediately after the final whistle was very different to what we saw in 1990.

Modern songs, like ‘One Kiss’, have become part of the tradition for players and fans to embrace.

Sit back and enjoy the sounds and songs of Anfield ?? pic.twitter.com/iSl3Fi4mky — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2025

What was brilliant to see on Sunday was the fusion of old and new, ‘Ee Aye Addio’ and ‘One Kiss’, both being used to serenade the team.

The jubilation at winning the title should now continue into the rest of the campaign and build towards a magnificent trophy parade on May 26.

We love you Liverpool, we do.