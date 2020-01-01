Get ready, Reds: The coming months will see transfer rumours surface around the likes of Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Gini, Bobby, Mo and Mane. Oh, look…





Sadio Mane linked with Real Madrid

Here’s what happens: we get to about this time of year, and rumours start to surface that one of the big-spending teams in world football—typically PSG, Bayern, Juve, Barca or Real Madrid—want the best-performing names from whichever team generates great clicks.

This time the rumour roulette wheel has landed on the latter side, with Zinedine Zidane apparently determined to land Sadio Mane to rebuild Real Madrid.

Mane has been a key figure in the Reds attack this year, playing from the left side more often than not.

Are we spotting a potential issue yet? That’s right—Eden Hazard, Real’s summer signing who cost a minimum of £90m and who could eventually cost over £150m. And who starred as a left-sided forward for Chelsea.

Tactics have been varied, to say the least, at Real this season, so Mane and Hazard could certainly fit together somehow, but there’s also Isco, Benzema, the injured Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and a certain Gareth Bale to fit into the picture.

Oh, and the fact that Mane signed a new deal last year, has become one of the best players in the world under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and is playing for the world’s greatest side.

Forgive us for not starting to panic just yet, Le10Sport.

Klopp looks ahead to 2020 start

Well, 2019 was a pretty good year for Liverpool, wasn’t it?

The Reds became champions of Europe, broke club records domestically all over the place, became champions of the world and closed out the year by being miles clear at the top of the Premier League.

Guess what? Now we get to try and do it all over again, and more! We have a league title to win and our European crown to defend, and the games simply don’t stop at this time of year.

The Reds are straight into it in 2020 with a home match against Sheffield United and Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the game against the Blades.

A lack of available bodies is a concern for the boss, with injuries hitting hard in midfield in particular.

Klopp also spoke about opposite number Chris Wilder, the excellent job he has done at United and why this will be another really tough game for the Reds.

Minamino on Merseyside

New year, new signing – so what do you need to know about the man who has taken over the No. 18 shirt? Here’s all the key info as Minamino becomes a Red.

Our new signing will debut in the derby, confirms the boss

Here you can see the highlights from his first day at Melwood

And if you haven’t yet had a chance to see what Minamino is capable of, this highlights reel is exactly what you need

