Shaqiri injured again & Werner wants Reds move – Monday’s Liverpool FC News

Shaqiri out again – but quick comeback expected

One senior name was missing from the squad list against Man United after only recently being back in training: Xherdan Shaqiri.

While Fabinho came on as sub and Joel Matip was on the bench, the Swiss winger has suffered another setback with yet another calf issue, a worryingly recurring problem this season.

Or, if you wish to be cynical about transfer rumours, a convenient excuse.

Shaqiri has, of course, been linked with Roma recently—but he told the club website that he picked up the latest issue in training and hopes to return some time in the next few days.

“It is just slight, I had a little problem in training. So I hope I might be back later this week. Let’s see, I cannot say now but it will be good if so. “I didn’t have a lot of playing rhythm. I missed pre-season also and there were different reasons why I got some knocks maybe.”

Not much chance we’ll see him against Wolves on Thursday, then, but the weekend FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury might be on the agenda for our No. 23.

Timo Werner chooses the Reds…should we choose him?

Germany international and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner prefers a move to Liverpool out of all his reported options—that’s the line out of Germany today.

The likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been most often linked with Werner, along with the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp, the style of play and likelihood of trophies are all cited as reasons for opting for Anfield.

There isn’t any suggestion of whether it’ll definitely happen in the summer, as although Werner has a €60 million release clause, there’s no actual confirmation that Liverpool want the player himself.

Would he make a good addition? He certainly had a good weekend, moving to the 20-goal mark for the season in a brilliant performance for Leipzig.

Reaction to the weekend win

A win over Man United is always to be savoured, especially when it leaves us 30 points above them, unbeaten, top, en route to a title and setting records every single game.

Here’s the best of the reaction…

Weekend catch-up

Many congratulations to young striker Rhian Brewster, who scored his first-ever senior goal at the weekend, helping Swansea to 2-1 win over Wigan – in just his second appearance in the Championship.

Kamil Grabara kept a clean sheet, Nat Phillips played an hour and plenty more loanees were in action – though things didn’t go so well for Marko Grujic or Loris Karius.

Elsewhere, we’ve got all the key points you might have missed around the Premier League this weekend, including a focus on our midweek opponents Wolves.

And if you still want more about our win over United, take a look at what the national media had to say about the performance, the victory and the team as a whole.

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds are the best, but also the cleanest, team in Europe (TIA)

Young left-back Adam Lewis is back after a long-term injury and desperate to make up for lost time (LFC)

Ex-Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had a flare thrown at him by Anderlecht fans, with Vincent Kompany coming to his rescue and berating his own supporters (Mail)

And Isaac Christie-Davies’ loan spell in Belgium is over without having played a game, after he needed surgery on an injury, believed to be his knee (ICD)

Around the Prem

Newcastle have lost Jetro Willems to an ACL injury but are giving a medical to Nabil Bentaleb, who trains with Schalke’s reserves (BBC Sport)

As well as Eriksen, Giroud and having already signed Ashley Young, Inter now also want Victor Moses as Antonio Conte’s Premier League 2014 rebuild continues apace (Sky Sports)

Spurs want Leicester striker Islam Slimani, currently on loan at Monaco (Telegraph)

And Arsenal‘s Alex Lacazette has called his team-mates naive for continually dropping points from winning positions, which apparently has nothing to do with his continually missing scoring chances of late (Goal)

Stupid comment of the day

“In the last 35 to 40 minutes, we were the better side. “But it’s hard. If you don’t score against this kind of team it’s hard to draw or to win. “I think everyone on the pitch from our team felt that we were in control, completely in control, so that’s the model of how we should always play against top teams.”

Nemanja Matic there, blithely ignoring that “last 40 minutes” period where Jordan Henderson hit the post, Salah rolled one wide, Mane missed a couple, Ox had one saved, they didn’t score and then the Reds scored a second.

We agree: that’s the model of how they should always play against us.

