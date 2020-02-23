With Timo Werner acknowledging how he would “fit in” at Liverpool, there are clear qualities the RB Leipzig forward could bring that would benefit the Reds.

Werner has openly discussed reports of Liverpool’s interest in a summer deal in recent days, describing Jurgen Klopp as “the best coach in the world,” and his side “the best team in the world.”

“There are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit,” he explained after his one goal, one assist showing as Leipzig thrashed Schalke 5-0 on Saturday.

The obvious attraction is his output, with 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 games for his club this season, bringing Werner’s tally for Leipzig 88 goals and 38 assists in 147 outings since joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

But there are a host of other factors that would make the 23-year-old an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad, with a better all-round game development in 2019/20.

This has come with more “freedom” under Julian Nagelsmann, analysis from the Bundesliga’s YouTube channel concludes, with Werner now operating in a much bigger area.

One of the key areas of improvement comes in his willingness to shift out wide and play team-mates through, with the Werner of last season more central and goal-oriented.

They also argue that his appreciation of space has developed, along with his decision-making and tendency to play between the lines, which is similar to how Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah approach the final third.

“Rather than hurrying the finish, the lively striker is constantly playing in his team-mates perfectly with one-touch football,” it is explained.

“This season, Werner is the man who makes space for his team-mates.”

Werner’s opening goal in the 3-1 win over Hoffenheim in December is used as a perfect example of his new outlook, starting out wide before playing a neat one-two with Patrik Schick and firing home.

It is a move often seen attempted by Salah and Firmino, which bodes well if Werner stepped in to take over from either if he were to join the Reds ahead of next season.

The influence of summer arrival Christopher Nkunku is also attributed to the German’s upturn, though it is summarised that “the right tactics and the right team-mates wouldn’t mean anything without the world-class qualities of Timo Werner to finish it off.”

Furthermore, Werner’s pace is one of his most useful traits, with the forward clocking speeds similar to that of Salah and Sadio Mane, while he is described as employing “probably the best transition play in the league.”

He is a versatile attacker who, at 23, is honing his game until Nagelsmann to present a top-level alternative to the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

And at around £50.5 million, Werner would be an outstanding signing.