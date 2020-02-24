Jurgen Klopp will continue to target players who will “fight for their spot” and “want to make the next step” as Liverpool build on their success this summer.

The Reds are set to end the campaign as Premier League champions for the first time ever, with Klopp’s side just five wins away from the title, with 12 games to play.

They could also still win the Champions League and the FA Cup, with the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup already in the bag in an exceptional, record-breaking season.

Naturally, talk has already begun over how Liverpool can add to their ranks for 2020/21, with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner the most viable candidate, while the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe and Kai Havertz have also been mentioned.

Discussing his plans for the next window, Klopp outlined a criteria that is “not easy to fulfil,” and while it may be a busier summer than last year, he insists the Reds won’t be “going mad.”

“If they see you are successful, it’s easier to get into talks with players, but on the other side, it’s more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like ‘where and when would I play?’,” he told reporters.

“We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that’s it.

“We have these players, and whoever wants to join us needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.”

This is not a new approach for the Reds, with Klopp insisting back in 2016 that he wanted players interested in “pushing the train, not jumping on the running train.”

Now, Liverpool are a “running train,” but the manager is still keen to maintain a hunger throughout his squad, and this may well rule out high-profile signings in the Mbappe region.

Werner has seemingly auditioned for the role of willing hopeful over the past week, with the 23-year-old explaining how he would be a “good fit” for Klopp’s system, and that he would need to “improve” to get to the level required.

Any new arrival, particularly those from outside the Premier League, are likely to endure a bedding-in period similar to those of Fabinho, Andy Robertson and currently Takumi Minamino.

But there will be plenty of opportunities for those joining, most notably due to a mid-season period that will see Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane depart for the Africa Cup of Nations next January.