Rashica rumours develop, new Elliott deal & Jones’ challenge – Thursday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are again linked with Milot Rashica, there’s news on the club’s talented youngsters and lots of off-field news too.

Rashica rumours continue to grow

Liverpool have been linked with Milot Rashica over the last few weeks and another German outlet has given more information on the rumoured move.

Werder Bremen say there are no talks at present and no decision over whether Rashica will be allowed to leave – but Weser-Kurier say the decision is out of the club’s hands, with Rashica having a €38m release clause.

DeichStube say the battle for the attacking midfielder will be between the Reds, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, though none are considered front-runners at this point.

The Kosovan international looks set to be one of the most in-demand players in Europe this summer.

Elsewhere, the Athletic have the latest on another rumoured target, Timo Werner, saying he’s waiting for contact from the Reds or other clubs.

Elliott and Jones ready for next steps

Two of the Reds’ most promising talents look set for massive futures at the club.

Harvey Elliott has agreed a new deal with the Reds, less than a year after joining from Fulham. He’ll sign in the summer after turning 17, and it’ll run until 2023.

you can find more details of the contract and agreement here.

And Curtis Jones, meanwhile, has been praised by U23 boss Neil Critchley after a hat-trick last week. That might have come at youth level, but Jones has already proven his worth in a first-team environment, too.

Critchley says the test for Jones is to “not settle” at this level and keep pushing to earn more chances for the first team.

Finances and football

The Reds released financial news on Thursday covering up to the end of 2019.

Ali the trailblazer

Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper to win the Golden Samba recently and was presented with the award today.

The award goes to the Brazilian voted as the best player in Europe, with Ali receiving the 2019 award after landing the Copa America and Champions League titles last year.

Alisson finished just ahead of last year’s winner in the voting: Roberto Firmino.

Perhaps a year from now Fabinho will complete the triumvirate!

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds face Chelsea next week – with the Blues having a difficult time midweek (TIA)

Pep Lijnders has given a typically interesting insight into Liverpool’s pre-match preparation (LFC)

Today’s boring nonsense comes from Spain, where Mo Salah is the target of Real Madrid and a £125m bid. What they paying for his other boot? (Eldesmarque)

More importantly, Mo is undertaking a massive project to bring education to refugees online (Mirror)

Around the Prem

Brendan Rodgers backs Jamie Vardy to end his nine-game goalless run, which is a bit in contrast to how he treated some of his non-scoring forwards at Liverpool in fairness (BBC Sport)

Inter Milan will continue their youth policy approach by signing Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen on a free (Evening Standard)

United could sell David de Gea this summer as Dean Henderson is impressing, which sounds like a brilliant way for them to stay somewhere around sixth to be honest (Mirror)

And again in United news, Luke Shaw is desperate to play in a final after missing the last four. Do the jokes write themselves here? (BBC Sport)

Stupid idea of the day?

Hall of Fame? Good. Premier League-era only? Pointless. Decide for yourselves, but it’s tough to get on board with an idea as massive as this which completely ignores a century of domestic football…

Video of the day

Every. Single. Second! Of this masterpiece.

What we’re reading

An open letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino on his vision for the future of football is pretty much a must-read.

Worth watching tonight

Benfica vs. Shakhtar in the Europa League should be a cracker. 8pm, BT Sport.