The two Reds want in summer & the pair they could be without – Wednesday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are building up to their return to action and the media are focusing on potential summer transfer plans.





Pair linked with summer transfers to Reds

One new name, one extremely recurring one in the tabloid rumours on Wednesday.

First up, Timo Werner remains right at the top of the Reds’ wanted list, according to Bild, with the RB Leipzig forward keen to test himself in a new environment.

A £50 million or so deal is said to be the starting point for the move.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla is being watched by the Reds according to reports out of Italy.

Liverpool, Dortmund and Man United are all preparing for a potential £20 million move for the 20-year-old.

Pre-season without Mo?

Two pieces of news which might not come as a huge surprise for next season, now.

We already knew there was a possibility for Mo Salah to be on Olympics duty with Egypt over the summer and it seems that’s to be the case.

The forward would thus miss pre-season with the Reds, as well as the opening to the new season in all likelihood – and don’t forget the AFCON is to come in the new year afterwards, too.

One of his best mates in the squad may also not be around, with Dejan Lovren today professing his current loyalty to the Reds, but the summer may be a different matter.

“You never know” is essentially Lovren’s message, but he’s fourth choice in defence and has very little chance of usurping Joe Gomez.

For now it’s all about wrapping up the title though, in a team he has more than played his part in.

Eye on the future

Lots to consider surrounding the immediate, and longer-term, future of the club and players.

Neco Williams’ rise and best traits get looked at by Rob Jones, who was a right-back for the Reds in his own time

Herbie Kane’s season is over after six games out on loan due to a ligamennt injury

And the club have released some brilliant pictures of how the new Anfield Road End might look after expansion works

Quickfire LFC news

Peter Moore says the club’s style was completely changed after Philippe Coutinho‘s departure to Barcelona (Evening Standard)

Coutinho himself says he doesn’t regret leaving the Reds (Independent)

Spurious rumours from Italy suggest the Reds are scouting Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (Mail)

And Dani Ceballos says Liverpool looked at him in summer, before he picked Arsenal for a loan move (Marca)

Around the Prem

Man United think they’ll beat Liverpool and Chelsea to signing Jadon Sancho, but don’t mention what form of blackmail or witchcraft they’ll be using (Mirror)

Dries Mertens will head to the Premier League on a free this summer, with all those mid-table hopefuls like Arsenal circling (Mail)

Hakim Ziyech has been available for about seven hundred transfer windows now and Chelsea will finally take the plunge (Telegraph)

And Ajax want Jan Vertonghen off Spurs on a free transfer this summer as he’ll fit in perfectly with their vibrant, youthful approach (Independent)

Stupid referee of the day

Jon Moss may be investigated after making sarcastic comments about Bournemouth‘s league position during a match. Because they don’t come under criticism often enough!

Tweet of the day

"If you see those people, you push hard and harder to make them proud because it's the only satisfaction they have on it. I have to give back what they have done for me." Sadio Mane on the support back in his hometown village of Bambali ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2020

