Merseyside derby set to be postponed as Everton player has coronavirus

Monday night’s Merseyside derby is set to be postponed after Everton announced that their first-team squad are in self-isolation due to a first-team player contracting coronavirus.

Everton announced the news on Friday morning, shortly after Liverpool informed media that Jurgen Klopp‘s scheduled pre-match press conference had been cancelled.

Everton explained that “its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.”

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Monday’s fixture will be fulfilled.

The news of an Everton player having coronavirus follows on from Chelsea‘s Callum Hudson Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also being confirmed for the illness, along with players from Man City and Leicester City.

The Premier League are holding a meeting on Friday morning and are expected to announce that the season will be suspended until further notice.

For Liverpool, it certainly rules out a title win at Goodison Park.

Update: 10.40am: Bournemouth are the latest club to go into isolation.

Premier League announcement expected at 11am to confirm season is suspended until April.

UPDATE: 11am – Premier League confirm season suspended until April.