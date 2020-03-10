Timo Werner has once again discussed his summer prospects, and in doing so indicated that Liverpool are no closer to securing a deal for the RB Leipzig striker.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly the Reds’ most talked-about transfer target for the window ahead, and also one of the most-coveted talents in world football.

With a £50.5 million clause in his contract with Leipzig, the 27-goal striker should be one of the bargain signings of the summer window, and understandably he has been linked with a host of high-profile clubs.

Previous reports have suggested Liverpool are his most likely destination, particularly as Werner has taken to the media on a number of occasions to praise Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

But his full interview with Sky Sports this week sees the Germany international weigh up a number of options from the Reds and Man City to Man United, to even staying with Leipzig.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” he explained.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it?

“That’s one point you have to look at.”

This is a sensible assessment from Werner, given the competition for places at both Liverpool and City, and this has been a major sticking point when discussing his chances under Klopp.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore,” he continued.

“For me Manchester United is one of these teams.”

Werner would be a “big change” for United, most likely replacing the so-so Daniel James in attack, following the addition of Bruno Fernandes as they attempt to restore themselves to the upper echelon.

He would likely be guaranteed a starting place week in, week out at Old Trafford, but as Werner notes, “they are not able to compete on the highest level” at this stage, and may not end up in the Champions League next season.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?” he concluded.

This is where the situation becomes tiresome for supporters, with previous suggestions that Liverpool were closest to a deal—with Werner “waiting” for their move—now appearing wide of the mark.

He could well still join the Reds in the summer, but for now he seems to be marketing himself to a variety of clubs, while also flirting with the possibility of staying with Leipzig.

It is a familiar scenario, and one the tabloids will likely fuel as the weeks go on, but Liverpool would have hoped for a more low-key affair if they are to bring Werner to Anfield.

Of course, this could simply be a player speaking in a refreshingly matter-of-fact way about one of the biggest decisions of his career, but it will become tedious nonetheless.