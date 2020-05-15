Backroom staff revelations & latest Premier League plans – Friday’s Liverpool FC News

Bundesliga action returns in one day but for Liverpool it’s still about waiting, preparing and looking to the future.

Reds psychologist Richardson explains his role

Lee Richardson plays a key role in the backroom staff, albeit a quiet one three days a week.

He’s Jurgen Klopp‘s resident psychologist for the Liverpool squad, with a specific office being prepared for him at the new training ground in Kirkby.

Speaking with the Evening Standard, he has explained his role and process with the Reds, saying “to earn buy-in” from the players is probably the most difficult aspect of the job.

“At Liverpool, I managed to interact with certain players early on and I think that’s helped build that rapport and trust so far,” he said.

Richardson says the guys at the top – FSG – set the tone for club’s forward-thinking attitude and that “when it comes to caring for people, Liverpool has that as a number one priority.”

Lewtas’ highs and lows of the U18s season

U18 boss Barry Lewtas saw his side’s season curtailed early, as youth football seasons were finished due to coronavirus, but he has taken much pleasure and many positives from 19/20 nonetheless.

He told the club website that some fantastic football and results were the highlights, as well as picking out of couple of impressive individuals.

Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain both came in for praise, particularly their delivery from wide areas and set pieces, as well as others who have featured for the seniors this term as well as in the UEFA Youth League U19 team.

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott all get nods there, while Lewtas also thanked former U23 boss Neil Critchley for having him around Anfield for the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.

Melwood is where it’s at

Sticking with the backroom staff theme, is there a workplace people want to get back to more than Melwood right now?!

Leagues restart latest updates

In the Premier League, the government are “opening the door” to a June restart, with the football authorities needing to agree and prepare safe plans to see teams compete again.

However, players and managers aren’t all in agreement yet so the plans may face a delay.

In Serie A, a new summit will gather on Friday to discuss changes requested by clubs to the initial proposals.

In part they centre around no legal liabilities to fall to club medics and entire squads not needing to be quarantined in the case that one player tests positive.

And the Bundesliga is back tomorrow!

Quickfire LFC news

Injured youngsters Paul Glatzel and Abdi Sharif should be back to fitness for next season (Echo)

Glen Johnson says Jadon Sancho should pick Liverpool over Man United and we’re inclined to agree (Goal)

A list of stats details Henderson’s importance to the team this term (Planet Football)

And Joe Gomez has detailed how Milner raises the bar and his struggles in overcoming injury (TIA)

Around the Prem

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to Adrien Rabiot’s mum about a move, which makes the Juve man sound like a slightly naughty 14-year-old (HITC)

Prem players could face permanent paycuts or lose contracts entirely if the league doesn’t restart, which in the case of Mesut Ozil is probably about two years overdue anyway (Mail)

Dries Mertens wants to stay in Italy instead of moving to Chelsea, which is largely good news for anybody named Tammy Abraham (Mail)

And Man United will sign Rabbi Matondo if they can’t land Jadon Sancho, which is a bit like buying a Hogwarts Lego set if you can’t afford a castle (MEN)

Stupid idea of the day

Harry Redknapp, the self-professed idiot who doesn’t have any idea about money or even know how to turn on a computer, says he wants to buy a football club.

That should go well then.

