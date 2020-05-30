Steven Gerrard scored 186 goals for Liverpool during his 17-year senior career, and now you can watch them all in one place as the club have released a stunning compilation.

In the history of Liverpool Football Club, only four players have scored more goals than Gerrard.

To make that distinction even more impressive, those ahead of him the club’s all-time charts—Billy Liddell (228), Gordon Hodgson (241), Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346)—were all attackers.

One of the best goalscoring midfielders in football, Gerrard had a knack for dragging Liverpool from the brink with his vital contributions in the final third, playing a major role in their success in recent decades.

His first goal came in a 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, on his 25th appearance, while his last came on his final outing for the Reds, in that dreadful 6-1 loss at Stoke in 2015.

That Gerrard was the one who was able to restore some semblance of pride that day at the Britannia was, in ways, fitting, as that was the case on numerous occasions in the wilderness years of the early 2010s.

But as the club marked his 40th birthday with a compilation of all 186 of his Liverpool goals, it is better to focus on those that gave Anfield joy:

His debut strike is a prime example, driving through the Sheffield Wednesday midfield and defence with trademark power before firing low into the bottom corner—a sign of things to come from the 19-year-old.

There were emphatic headers, stunning half-volleys, long-range blasts, 47 penalties and 59 match-winners, from Merseyside to Cardiff to Manchester to Istanbul.

It is difficult to pick out the best, though his thumping finish from 30 yards in the 2-0 win over Man United in 2001 takes some beating.

But the significance of his efforts in the FA Cup final in 2006, or against Olympiakos on the way to Istanbul, and of course the header in then Champions League final itself, cannot be overlooked.

How about his sublime long-range dink against Marseille in 2008? Or his top-bins finish in the Merseyside derby in 2001? Maybe his unstoppable free-kick against Portsmouth in 2004?

The swerving volley against Middlesbrough in the same year was mind-blowing, as was his angled low-roller against Inter Milan in 2008.

It begs the question of whether any player in history has produced as many incredible goals as Gerrard; the answer is likely a simple no.

The compilation is 37 minutes long and full of unmissable goals. Drink it in.