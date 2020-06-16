Reds expected to head Aouar chase & the next steps for our talented teens – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just a few days from a return to action and the news today centres on match build-up, potential summer targets and what will be different for fans for the rest of 2019/20.

Aouar in our sights this summer?

The Reds will be looking at players this summer who are below the “premium” price of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, believes one prominent journalist.

That means Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar is likely to be firmly on our radar, with the French club pushed into a corner in transfer terms and the youngster potentially offering more value and future upside than the likes of Timo Werner, who the club opted against moving for.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock says the Reds have been tracking him since youth tournament level and the suggestion is that while his club rate him at £50 million, they won’t be getting anywhere near that amount.

Clubs needing to offload stars, being in financial trouble or having to sell to buy will likely dictate other clubs’ impact on the transfer market and have a domino effect later this summer.

Golden Boys and baby steps

Liverpool’s youth drive is non-stop right now: we’ve brought in talented youngsters, we’ve developed our own and plenty are getting the chance at first-team level.

If the Bundesliga is anything to go by with the extra subs rules, we might even see a few more of the Liverpool U23s over the last nine games, particularly once the title is sewn up.

For Neco Williams, the big target right now is to make his Premier League debut after shining in the cups. The right-back says it’s a “massive opportunity” coming up for young players and he firmly believes Jurgen Klopp “would have no hesitation” in playing them at the right time.

Elsewhere, three Reds youngsters have been named on the 100-strong European Golden Boy longlist.

Curtis Jones is the big name as far as being on the fringes of the first-team is concerned, with defenders Yasser Larouci and Sepp van den Berg surprise inclusions alongside him.

Apparently we’re keeping Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever secret for now!

Countdown to matchday!

Premier League Restart Sunday, 21 June; 7pm BST

Not long now…! The Reds will be back on the pitch in next to no time and the title will follow soon after.

Quickfire LFC news

Our awesome squad surprised some elder folks with a few video calls this week (TIA)

Here’s the story of how Nathaniel Clyne went from early Klopp go-to, to someone leaving before the season’s even over (Mail)

James Milner has recounted the “ridiculous” moment of defending from Virgil van Dijk which almost had him stopping to applaud (Echo)

And another Liverpool FC Women contract extension to report: Leighanne Robe this time with a two-year deal (LFC)

Around the Prem

Leverkusen chiefs have acknowledged Kai Havertz will leave this summer if he wants to, so we expect the Liverpool-Chelsea-United rumour circus to start up again (Echo)

The unnamed Norwich player who tested positive for coronavirus is now negative after the latest test, so he’s free to help them not avoid relegation (BBC Sport)

United are considering Leon Bailey as an alternative to Sancho and honestly, that’s like opting for Titus Bramble instead of Van Dijk so fingers crossed they go for it (Mail)

And Leicester and Palace are battling it out for James Tarkowski in what might be the dullest transfer saga of the summer (Mirror)

Stupid rumour of the day

Juve boss Sarri wants Chelsea duo Jorginho and Alonso. Honestly, it feels like we’re approaching the point where some players should sign for a manager, not a club, and just be included in the compensation when bosses are sacked and hired.

