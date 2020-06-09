Reds ‘in talks’ for Osimhen & contract news for duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool continue to be linked with moves for attackers in the transfer market as we close in on the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Osimhen in demand, decision pending

Lille striker Victor Osimhen looks set to be the centre of a Premier League tug-of-war, with the 21-year-old reportedly having been approached by several clubs already.

There had been some suggestions that Napoli had already agreed a move for him, but his manager has dismissed that and says a decision on Osimhen’s future will only be taken after a family funeral has been completed.

Osita Okolo told AllNigeriaSoccer that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea have all made their move to see what kind of a deal would be possible.

The Nigeria international has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this term and 18 in all competitions, with four in eight caps to his name at senior international level.

He’s rated at anywhere from £30m to £60m, depending on the report and how much current events affect Lille’s desire and need to sell.

One contract sealed, one in the works

Adam Lallana is staying a Red until the end of the season, after Jurgen Klopp confirmed he has signed an extension to “finish the job” with the team.

A key early player after Klopp’s arrival, Lallana’s influence on the pitch has waned but he has always been spoken highly of on the training ground, by youngsters looking for an example to follow and by the manager himself.

Now that the short-term deal has been agreed, he will stick around for the title celebrations and probably get a farewell appearance or two, though it’s likely that Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino will still see matches and minutes ahead of him in the main.

Elsewhere, a new extension for Gini Wijnaldum is in the pipeline.

The No. 5 has a year left to run on his present deal, but the Guardian have suggested the Reds want him to stay at least three more years.

Keeping the team together continues to be a priority for Klopp, Edwards and Co.

Hendo’s legacy and AFCON bonus

European Cup-winning captain Jordan Henderson has overcome an awful lot to get to this point in his Liverpool career.

Quickfire LFC news

Klopp reckons Gotze leaving Dortmund means he’ll get back to his best, so expect new rumours about him joining the Reds soon (Goal)

The Reds have a decision to make on Harry Wilson and Co and may bring some back into the fold (Echo)

Danny Murphy says Cafu’s prediction of Trent winning the Ballon d’Or is unrealistic (TS)

And LFC Women vice-captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract with the club (LFC)

Around the Prem

Young players’ loans are over after League One and League Two voted to end the season early (BBC Sport)

Man United have had an £89m bid for Barca teenager Ansu Fati rejected, as a dozen games are enough evidence to pay that kind of fee out (Sport)

Chelsea are going all-out for Kai Havertz and will pay £75m – did they recruit our scouts or something? (Mail)

And one-time Reds target Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he wants to join Roma permanently from Arsenal because shambles recognises shambles (Goal)

Stupid comments of the summer

Only a few weeks back, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar was talking up the players his team would be letting leave this summer, but saying clubs wouldn’t be taking them on the cheap.

Fast forward to this week and after trying to negotiate a big deal with Real Madrid for Donny van de Beek, Ajax have been told the Spanish side aren’t really interested in him—and they’ve had to drop the price accordingly to get other teams involved in the bidding.

Tweet of the day

Legend. One of the best ever.

What we’re reading

Mario Balotelli has been told he has no future at Brescia, so James Horncastle delves into what comes next for the much-travelled former Reds striker, for the Athletic.

And Jonathan Wilson looks into how Paul Pogba might finally make good on his Manchester United move, for the Guardian.