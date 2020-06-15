Liverpool played another intra-squad friendly as part of their preparations for the return of the Premier League, as the Reds close in on that long-awaited title triumph.

Transfer window extension possible

The world of football finances has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting impact on the sport.

No fans in stadiums, games postponed or cancelled, club shops closed and uncertainty over competitions—it’s understandable why there is so much hesitation over who can spend money and how much.

Now the latest suggestion is that, to combat that concern and ease clubs back into normality when matters are clearer, the summer transfer window will be extended—potentially up until January.

That’s not certain, but an extended window seems likely and thus transfer plans might not be carried out early on as would usually be the ideal scenario.

Salah and Robbo return to action

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah were two players who didn’t feature against Blackburn Rovers last week, sitting out for unknown reasons but presumably fitness-linked.

They are, thankfully, back now, with the duo having played in the intra-squad friendly at Anfield on Sunday, seemingly ready to take part at the weekend when Premier League action returns.

There are “no fitness worries” for Jurgen Klopp‘s side at this point, though we know Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t been training and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a knock against Rovers.

It should be a strong side and squad that Klopp picks for the derby on Sunday, as we look to wrap up the title in the coming fixtures.

Targets and titles

Intensity is on the agenda for the skipper and a key member of our data team has explained his role.

Quickfire LFC news

Taiwo Awoniyi has a concussion but is generally ok after a dreadful head injury at the weekend (TIA)

Alisson is the Reds’ player of the year for Gary Neville, as he changed the team more than Van Dijk did (Mirror)

Phil Thompson says the Reds have made a mistake by not bringing in Timo Werner from Leipzig (Football Daily)

And a weird video clip from the club’s Twitter account showing Lovren making a perfectly routine pass has been widely mocked and ridiculed, after it was portrayed as some magnificent feat of close control (Mail)

Around the Prem

Chelsea want to pay £75m for Kai Havertz but Leverkusen want £90m. We’re sure Chelsea will firmly stand their ground, then give in anyway (Express)

Man United have been told to wait 12 months to sign Sancho, so will spend £75m on Jack Grealish instead because apparently there aren’t yet enough reasons to bin off Solskjaer (Star)

Arsenal will move for Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid accepted he wants to leave, because everybody’s dream is to go from the Champions League to mid-table fodder (COPE)

And gambling welfare campaigners have “sounded the alarm” about people spending more money on betting on the football while more games are live and they are at home (Guardian)

Stupid rumour of the day

It would be so, so, so Arsenal if their big plan for a defensive improvement was to go out and lash £200,000-a-week on 35-year-old Thiago Silva.

Tweet of the day

Happy birthday, Mo!

Happy 28th birthday, Mohamed Salah! ? 91 goals in just 144 Liverpool appearances ? £34 million very, very well spent ? pic.twitter.com/B6FuHJuYzH — Goal (@goal) June 15, 2020

What we’re reading

Marcus Rashford’s plea to the government over plans to cut meal funding for vulnerable families throughout the country.

And a chat with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on overcoming a 9-0 defeat to bring Southampton back to safety and look secure in his job again, in the Telegraph.

Worth watching tonight

Another Andalucian derby as Real Betis host Granada in LaLiga, 9pm on LaLiga TV.