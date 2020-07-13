This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds’ plan to ensure Lovren fee & Shaqiri offered out – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool headlines today focus on transfer rumours, the reaction to the draw with Burnley and more off-field planning.

 

Lovren to both extend and end his Anfield stay

Liverpool have reportedly taken up their option to extend Dejan Lovren‘s contract.

The Croatian defender had a year left to run and was being chased by teams including Zenit, who were hoping to get a cut-price deal as a result.

But now Goal’s Neil Jones has reported that the Reds have triggered the extension in order to secure a fee for their player, with a full intention to recoup money on a player they paid £20m for.

Lovren will still be allowed to leave, however, having grown frustrated at being fourth-choice for the past two seasons.

Roma were previously linked with him, as were AC Milan, but the most concrete rumours have recently centred around a move to Russia and Zenit.

 

Shaqiri on the move

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Xherdan Shaqiri could be following Lovren out the exit door, after two injury-hit seasons on Merseyside.

The winger has been good when given the chance, a regular source of goals and assists, but those times he has been fit have been few and far between this season in particular.

Turkish outlet TivibuSpor now say the winger has been offered to Fenerbahce, with Shaq asking for around €60,000 a week to move to the Super Lig.

Having signed for only £13.5m, there’s a good chance that the Reds could make a profit on the 28-year-old, even in the probable repressed market this summer.

 

Look forward!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everything today is about looking ahead and planning to continue our success, in many different ways.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Carragher reckons Trent has made right-back “sexy” (Goal)
  • Klopp has moved home for a bit and is shacking up with…LFC’s head of press (TIA)
  • A chat with Oxford’s manager reveals the big opportunities still ahead for Ben Woodburn, back from injury and facing a Wembley play-off (Echo)
  • And Klopp still intends to depart when his contract ends in 2024, but fear not. As he says, the world can look very different a few years down the line (Mail)

 

Around the Prem

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 3, 2019: Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City have had their European ban overturned by CAS, as they definitely didn’t break the rules with overspending (TIA)
  • And to prove how naughty and mean those allegations were, they will immediately make three senior signings to rebuild. They didn’t overspend in the first place, definitely not (Telegraph)
  • Over 140 people have applied to be the England Women’s national team manager, an incredible number considering they’ll be labelled ‘the new Phil Neville’ (BBC)
  • And Kante is a target for Inter Milan. He’s important and defensive-minded, so Chelsea will probably sell (Gazzetta)

 

Stupid members of society of the day

Not one, but two, Premier League players targeted by racist messages on social media over the weekend.

Humanity still has a way to go.

 

Tweet of the day

Great news for our 20-year-old Scouser, who will hope for senior experience on loan next season.

 

What we’re reading

Liverpool’s title-winning nutrition programme – a bit different from pie and chips the last time we won the league. James Pearce details the food for the Athletic.

 

Worth watching tonight

Granada vs Real Madrid at 9pm! Another title fight continues on LaLiga TV.

