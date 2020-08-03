Liverpool are in the news with three transfer rumours, the usual bout of news and quotes and a message from John W Henry.

2 in, 1 out?

Liverpool might not be too active in the transfer market this summer, but most people acknowledge that a left-back is needed to provide cover for Andy Robertson.

Even Jurgen Klopp has suggested it’s something we might look at, which is as close to a guarantee of action as we’ll get.

The newest name in the frame is Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, a 24-year-old who has also interested Napoli and Inter Milan, say reports out of Greece.

Liverpool are also interested in Arsenal‘s young striker Folarin Balogun, though as we note here, there are a few questions to answer about that potential signing – notably his similarity in age and position with a certain Rhian Brewster.

On a more unlikely note, Joel Matip has been linked with a £50m move to PSG.

You can decide for yourself whether that’s a notion you’d entertain or not, and whether it’s realistic or not.

Lijnders to succeed Jurgen?

Much talk went on a few months back over potential Jurgen Klopp successors. Steven Gerrard inevitably got a few mentions, but what about Pepijn Lijnders?

The Dutch coach had his first taste of management in the second tier of his home nation with NEC. That ended in a quick return to Merseyside, but a coach who worked with him says the ideas Lijnders had are better-suited to a top side.

Muslu Nalbantoglu offered his thoughts on the Blood Red podcast that Lijnders’ energy and insights are perfectly suited to a top side, and he’d have the ability to take over from Klopp as a result.

It’s not something we have to worry about yet though, with Klopp having committed to another four years at Anfield.

The future in red

We’ve got a top side…but the next group trying to make their way in are pretty good, too.

Quickfire LFC news

Milner has joked Trent has it easy by just ‘turning up’ and winning trophies (TIA)

Principle owner John W Henry says it has been an incredible journey with Liverpool so far and thanked the fans for this season (LFC)

Steven Gerrard has explained why he opted out of the Reds’ title celebrations after getting an invite (Echo)

And Alisson says this year has been the most mentally exhausting season of his entire career after injuries, a title chase, coronavirus and more (ESPN Brasil)

Around the Prem

United look to be closer to signing Sancho after a deadline of 10 August was set by Dortmund. Looking forward to the outrage at a football club spending £100m on a player? (BBC)

Mikel Arteta has phoned Ivan Rakitic to discuss a summer move. Poor midfielder going from one shambles to another if it happens (Le10Sport)

AC Milan and Napoli want Norwich defender Ben Godfrey, so Tim Krul must be in line for a move to Anfield or the Bernabeu at this rate since he won the Canaries’ POTY (Calciomercato)

And Arsenal want Sevilla’s Diego Carlos to rebuild their defence with. For £55m. Thought they had no money?! (Telegraph)

Stupid rumour of the day

With all the expected exchanges going on this summer, this one would be the funniest. Man United want to part-ex Milan Skriniar…for Chris Smalling. Inter will definitely fall for that one!

Tweet of the day

If PSG bid £50m for Matip, would you keep or sell? — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 3, 2020

What we’re reading

Brighton are building really well and could be one of the better sides to watch next year. Here’s a talk with the owner on The Athletic about how they’re doing it.

And ahead of tomorrow’s play-off final in the Championship, the Guardian explore how Thomas Frank gave the club a way to “dream big”.

Worth watching tonight

Have a night off.