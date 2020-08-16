Liverpool could be in line to travel to West Ham for their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season, following a supposed ‘leak’ from Fantasy Premier League.

The Reds ended last season as champions, and will head into the new campaign looking to defend their title—or, in Jurgen Klopp‘s words, attack the next one.

Winning back-to-back titles would be a significant achievement for Liverpool after 30 years without one, but it should be the aim for a side who can still improve considerably.

Klopp believes it could be a four-horse race for the trophy in 2020/21, with his side joined by Man City, Man United and Chelsea as the main contenders, though the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and Sheffield United will head into the season with optimism.

While the dates for all 38 games in a truncated season have already been confirmed, with the season kicking off on the weekend of September 12, the fixtures are yet to be announced.

They will be confirmed no later than August 21, though a ‘leak’ from Fantasy Premier League may have already revealed the fixtures for the opening weekend.

Fans who have put together their provisional sides for the game in 2020/21 have noticed that the players picked are already allocated their next opponents.

For Liverpool, they have been given a trip to West Ham, which has prompted speculation that this could be the game that kicks off their title defence.

The ‘leaked’ fixtures in full are:

Whether these end up being the official fixtures for the opening weekend remains to be seen, though it is perhaps more likely they were simply allocated to fill necessary slots for the game.

Their site now reads: “The 2020/21 Premier League fixtures are yet to be announced. Fixtures will display in FPL shortly after they have been released.”

Nevertheless, these ‘leaked’ fixtures include some exciting matchups, with the most eye-catching for broadcasters being Man United vs. Arsenal.

Newly promoted Fulham, Leeds and West Brom have been pitted against Everton, Newcastle and Burnley respectively, while Wolves vs. Leicester could be an early top-six battle.

If Liverpool are away to West Ham for their first game of the season, it will be a fixture that has brought real joy for the Reds in recent years.

Since the Hammers left Upton Park, Liverpool have won three and drawn one of their four meetings at the London Stadium, including a 2-0 victory last time out in January.

David Moyes’ side finished last season in 16th, and are yet to strengthen in the transfer window beyond the permanent signing of Tomas Soucek after his loan spell.

They did, however, end the season with three wins in their last seven games, losing only one.