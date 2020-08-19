A new season is nearly upon us and that means it is time to start creating your fantasy football team. But what are the values of Liverpool’s title-winning squad?

The new league campaign starts in less than 24 days, and while competitions for 2019/20 are still ongoing for some, Liverpool are back in the swing of pre-season training in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are gearing up to defend their Premier League title, or as the boss aptly puts it, “attacking” the next one.

With the pandemic forcing a change of plans, Liverpool have yet to confirm their pre-season friendlies, which will take place behind-closed-doors, aside from the Community Shield meeting with Arsenal on August 29.

But with the countdown well and truly on for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, it is time to start contemplating who will make the cut for your Fantasy Premier League side, with values for the division’s players now released.

It is always intriguing to see how the Reds are valued as you look to make best use of the three-player per club rule, while fitting them all within your £100 million budget.

And Liverpool have two of the most expensive players, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, unsurprisingly topping the list, with both to set you back £12 million, a league-high fee shared with Arsenal‘s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fellow frontman Roberto Firmino is next on the list, with his value of £9.5 million – a figure which has remained constant for the last two seasons.

If you are looking for a shrewd signing Naby Keita may be your man, with a £5.5 million valuation proving cost-effective for a player who looked to have finally found his feet at Anfield at the end of last season, scoring one goal and notching two assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s stock, meanwhile, continues to rise as he will cost you £7.5 million this season, a rise from the 2019/20 fee of £7m.

It will no doubt be due to his new standing as having accumulated 210 fantasy points last season after a return of four goals and 13 assists, he earned his place in Fantasy Premier League’s all-time XI.

It could be a straight shoot out with full-back partner Andy Robertson (£7m), with the pair seemingly accumulating points at will to sit atop of the pile on the defender’s list with a combined tally of 391 points last season.

Fabinho (£5.5m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.5m) represent good value in midfield, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.5m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.5m) have yet to truly justify such a fee but could be set for a breakthrough.

New signing Kostas Tsimikas (£5m) has been added to the fold but will be set for a bedding-in period before hitting the ground running.

With a relentless schedule ahead and rotation certainly on the cards, the Reds will be provided with more than enough opportunities to impress.

The question is, which Liverpool players will make the cut in your team?

Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League Values, 2020/21

Goalkeepers

Alisson – £6m

Adrian – £4.5m

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £7.5m

Andy Robertson – £7m

Virgil van Dijk – £6.5m

Joe Gomez – £5.5m

Joel Matip – £5.5m

Kostas Tsimikas – £5m

Neco Williams – £4m

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah – £12m

Sadio Mane – £12m

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £6.5m

Xherdan Shaqiri – £6.5m

Takumi Minamino – £6.5m

Jordan Henderson – £5.5m

Gini Wijnaldum – £5.5m

Fabinho – £5.5m

Naby Keita – £5.5m

James Milner – £5.5m

Curtis Jones – £4.5m

Harvey Elliott – £4.5m

Forwards

Roberto Firmino – £9.5m

Divock Origi – £5.5m

Rhian Brewster – £4.5m

