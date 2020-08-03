This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Photos: Anfield gets a Nike makeover

Anfield has received a makeover and ushered in another new era, with the deal with Nike now taking centre-stage both in and outside the stadium.

Having ticked over into August, believe it or not, Liverpool’s deal with Nike took flight for the first-ever collaboration between the two parties.

The lucrative deal with the American sportswear company came into effect over the weekend which meant they became the club’s sixth kit manufacturer in the process, with New Balance bidding farewell.

And with a change in kit and supplier, comes a change at Anfield both inside and out as the Reds mark their new collaboration in style.

On the exterior, the Kop’s usual collage for the new season’s kit received a timely update, with the new home shirt taking centre stage, with shots of Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool Women’s Melissa Lawley.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: An image of Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson wearing the new Nike home shirt on the Spion Kop at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: Images of Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah wearing the new Nike home shirt on the Spion Kop at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: Images of Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah wearing the new Nike home shirt on the Spion Kop at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The images are adorned with the slogan: “Tell us Never,” one which initially confused some.

But it’s a tag which touches on the doubters and the naysayers, that if someone says it can’t be done, Liverpool will do it or have already done it.

And the same message is displayed on the hording on the side of The Albert Pub at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: A Nike advert "Tell Us Never" is shown on a hording on The Albert pub oustide Liverpool's Spion Kop at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: A Nike advert "Tell Us Never" is shown on a hording on The Albert pub oustide Liverpool's Spion Kop at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Inside the ground, work is already underway in replacing seats at the Anfield Road end which will now see the Nike swoosh replace the ‘NB’ of New Balance:

Further changes apply to the club shop, of course, with the skipper adorning a large proportion of the window display thus far.

And inside, the club are celebrating both their new partnership with Nike and their status as Premier League champions.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: Liverpool's new 2020/21 Nike home and away shirts on display in the LFC retail store at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: Liverpool's new 2020/21 Nike home and away shirts on display in the LFC retail store at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 3, 2020: An image of Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson wearing the new Nike home shirt on the LFC retail store at Anfield. Liverpool's new kit supplier Nike replaces New Balance in a five year deal reported to be worth $39.5 per year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will now be aiming to retain their Premier League crown in their new Nike kit, one which has received mixed reviews since its official launch.

But nevertheless, it remains an exciting time and one which keeps pushing the benchmark for a Liverpool side who are still as hungry as ever to add more trophies to the cabinet.

* The new Liverpool home kit is available to pre-order from the official Liverpool FC store here.

