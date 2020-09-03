Liverpool are now just days from starting the defence of their Premier League crown and the rumours seem to be lacking imagination – or is is just us feeling that way?!

Financial analysis details Reds’ inactivity

The Reds haven’t gone big this summer with transfers, not yet, at least.

We’re expected to spend only what we bring in via sales, but other clubs are throwing cash around like no tomorrow.

Football finance expert Swiss Ramble has detailed a long explanation of why the Reds aren’t in a spending frenzy while at the top.

You can check out our breakdown of the reasonings here, but the highlights include revenue mainly being spent on huge wages and bonuses, player amortisation an important factor and why sales are a big factor in bringing new players into the club.

Gini, Thiago…Mendes?!

Let’s get the “old news” duo out the way first.

Spanish outlet Sport are incredibly certain that the move for Gini Wijnaldum is progressing and say the Reds’ No. 5 is now “one step away” from signing for Barcelona.

They do not, however, say what that step is. Agreeing terms? Having a bid accepted? Even making a bid? It’s made to feel an inevitability at this stage, but with Wijnaldum away on international duty and absolutely nothing seeming to be progressing on Barca’s outgoings yet, it’s hard to envisage any steps at all having been taken.

As for Thiago, the Reds are “hottest favourites” still, according to Bild, who have run an article entitled “Why is Thiago lying?” after he told the press he hasn’t asked to leave.

Again: he’s been away with Spain. Maybe in a day or two things will kick into gear…but we’re doubtful it will be quick, if at all.

Finally, the Reds are ludicrously linked with Nuno Mendes by O Jogo.

In case he has understandably slipped your memory banks, he’s the €45m-rated 18-year-old who plays for Sporting CP and is wanted by Arsenal also.

Oh, and he’s a left-back. You know, the position we’ve actually signed someone in this summer.

Teenage kicks

Liverpool have some extremely exciting young players coming through and three of them have impressed of late.

Quickfire LFC news

Sheyi Ojo has joined Cardiff City on loan for the season (TIA)

Michael Oliver will be the ref for Liverpool’s match against Leeds (PL)

And the club have compiled a guide for fans surrounding behind-closed-doors game for the season ahead (LFC)

Around the Prem

Newcastle have signed Callum Wilson (£20m), are signing Ryan Fraser (free) and have agreed a deal for Jamal Lewis (£13m), so perhaps they’ll be more interesting to watch this season than your average freshly painted wall (BBC)

Leicester want Wesley Fofana for £18m, but Saint-Etienne want £27m. Must not be a centre-back Brendan has picked out himself this time – he’s reliable and consistent, as well as young (Mail)

James Tarkowski says he’d like to play in the Champions League, which might be his nice way of saying “erm, no ta” to West Ham‘s bid (Telegraph)

And Solskjaer has “spoken to” Sancho over a move this summer. Bet that was a short chat, by the looks of things (Express)

Stupid little boys of the day

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, the pride of Manchester! Booted out of the England squad for smuggling girls into their hotel room, they’ve “broken Covid guidelines” and essentially would have put the rest of the squad at risk had they not been caught out.

And then the rest of the squad would have gone back to their own clubs, all over the country, potentially furthering the spread.

And on and on it goes.

Tweet of the day

90 seconds, nine goals – go on then!

Warming up for the new season ? Highlights from a 9?-goal encounter at Anfield in our #LFCPreSeason finale against @BlackpoolFC ? pic.twitter.com/pbPCftnYle — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2020

What we’re reading

A tactical breakdown of how teams need to play to “beat” Liverpool…from games where they “beat” us on expected goals, because obviously there aren’t actually enough games we’ve genuinely lost. Still, interesting reading, on the Athletic.

And a look at the Irish national team’s set-up and how they’re trying to change their style, in the Telegraph.

