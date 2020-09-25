Brewster keen on Blades & Larouci touted as Tsimikas replacement – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be set to sell two of their younger talents to teams in red and white stripes, if Friday’s rumour headlines can be believed.

Brewster and Larouci set to depart

Rhian Brewster is keen on a move to Sheffield United and wants senior, first-team football this summer – but the Blades have yet to make an official bid.

Liverpool have told the Blades to make an offer for a permanent deal and Brewster is effectively theirs, reports the Yorkshire Examiner, but they have so far held off doing so – which is frustrating manager Chris Wilder as much as the Reds’ board.

A buyback clause will still be included if Brewster is sold, but the Reds are now open to letting him depart.

Meanwhile, early in summer it was reported Yasser Larouci wanted to leave the Reds; so far he hasn’t done so, but news out of Greece suggests he could be headed to Olympiacos.

Sportime reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos says the Super League club are keen to sign him, which would make him the effective replacement for Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the Reds last month.

Match reaction to super seven scoreline

No surprises that there’s plenty of positivity after the Reds battered Lincoln 7-2 in the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp had plenty of praise for two-goal forward Takumi Minamino, who was arguably the top performer on the night with his pressing, incisive passing and clinical edge.

The boss also spoke about the likely role he’ll fill going forward, with the Japan international now really getting to grips with what’s required in the team.

Curtis Jones also came in for positive words, having also netted a brace and showing plenty of good defensive work rate. Klopp says the Reds will “have some fun” with an “exceptional talent” and his goalscoring prowess is quickly making Jones a real option on a regular basis.

And finally, Rhys Williams has his sights set on a regular role for the Reds after making a long-awaited debut.

Arsenal double-header

The two games against the Gunners next week are likely to feature very different teams; here’s the lowdown on Monday’s league clash:

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds might have to drop their asking price for Harry Wilson to £15m for Burnley to make their move (Star)

Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga will start training with the Reds next week after signing from Fluminense (Athletic)

Klopp and Chris Wilder are two managers who have spoken in support of Premier League clubs aiding stricken EFL sides (BBC)

And youngster James Balagizi has signed a professional deal with the Reds (TIA)

Around the Prem

Man United will make a “final bid” of £90m for Sancho next week and we can hear Dortmund rolling their eyeballs from here (Mirror)

Man City have said it’s “untrue” that they offered £78m for Atletico centre-back Jose Gimenez, presumably before quietly whispering “it was actually £82m” (Goal)

Dele Alli’s stock is still falling apparently, as now PSG don’t want him but Monaco do, so that’s a bit further down the Ligue 1 table he goes (90mins)

And a year on from signing the massive, long-term contract and opting against the Reds and Bayern Munich, Callum Hudson-Odoi is bored of being Chelsea sub and wants a loan move away (TS)

Stupid suggestion of the day

With no points from two games, David Moyes hasn’t exactly done great work from the touchline this season.

So here’s the new plan: he’ll manage West Ham from home! The former Toffees trophy-dodger has the ‘rona and as he’s feeling fine, he’s going to walkie-talkie in the tactical changes during their upcoming defeat to Wolves.

Tweet of the day

If Thiago is fully fit, he starts. He doesn't need time to embed in, football is embedded in his brain, Thiago is football. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 25, 2020

What we’re reading

A goalkeeper’s perspective on being out-of-form and in the firing line, by Vithushan Ehantharajah for the Independent, talking to David Preece and Mark Schwarzer.

Worth watching tonight

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, BT Sport at 7:30pm.