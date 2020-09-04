Liverpool might not be signing dozens of players, but we’ve still got a busy summer ahead by the looks of the transfer columns on Friday.

Karius heads list of 10 to depart this summer

Liverpool will be having something of a clear-out when it comes to the fringe players and the young hopefuls who haven’t quite made the grade.

The Reds have assessed that there’s little to be gained by loans again for certain players, with Goal reporting that 10 individuals are seeking departures this summer.

Heading up the list is goalkeeper Loris Karius, who Jurgen Klopp is “eager to sell”, while Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Nat Phillips are also free to leave if bids come in.

Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Yasser Larouci, Kamil Grabara and Taiwo Awoniyi are others who could be offloaded to raise funds and trim the squad—if buyers can be found.

Klopp pushes for Thiago signing

The boss doesn’t usually go all-in and demand that the board make new transfers, and we don’t expect that will change this summer.

But there’s a certain calibre of player who can add to the team and the squad and Thiago Alcantara certainly fits that bill.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones reports that, on this occasion, “the manager is very keen to make his voice heard”: he wants Thiago.

The Bayern man can leave, so we need to find the right deal.

Elsewhere, the Reds are “relaxed” over finding a Dejan Lovren replacement as the Reds could turn to in-house solutions instead.

International view

Half the squad are away on international duty; here’s a round-up of how they’ve fared:

Quickfire LFC news

We have a full preview for the Reds vs Blackpool friendly on Saturday (TIA)

Barcelona are “confident” of luring Wijnaldum before the deadline in October, but must sell first (Goal)

Neil Danns has joined the Reds as a coach with the lower age groups (LFC)

And we have a full season preview for the new LFC Women campaign, which starts this weekend (TIA)

Around the Prem

Man City won’t get the present they wanted after Leo Messi confirmed he’d be staying at Barcelona this season (BBC)

Napoli have confirmed that they are in talks to sign Arsenal‘s Sokratis and quick, somebody send him a video of last season (ES)

Monaco have rejected a second bid from Man United for centre-back Benoit Badiashile, so fingers crossed there’s still a way back for Phil Jones (Metro)

And Chelsea are unhappy that they have been told to pay £30m for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Typical Chelsea, spent a billion on attack but won’t pay the extra peanuts to have someone competent at the other end (Telegraph)

Stupid president of the day

Aurelio Di Laurentiis has spent most of this summer calling other club owners vultures and other less-savoury names because they want lower-priced deals. Then he also says he regrets not selling Koulibaly and other Napoli players at the height of their 100m-plus transfer value.

This man very much likes the sound of his own voice.

Tweet of the day

Even Ali couldn’t save that one!

That first strike ?? Mo looking ????? ? pic.twitter.com/y3BC3cNjSN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2020

What we’re reading

Is Oli McBurnie a gift Scotland are overlooking or an overhyped frustration? BBC Sport delve into the matter.

And, of course, everything Lionel Messi has said as he hammers the Barcelona president while saying he’ll remain another year, on Goal.

Worth watching tonight

Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina or Netherlands v Poland. Nations League, 7:45, the various Sky Sports channels.