Liverpool beat Mitdjylland 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the standout player for the Reds.

The Premier League champions took on the minnows of Group D at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp making several changes, including giving Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino a rest.

Their respective absences were all felt, however, with Liverpool barely having a shot in anger in the opening 45 minutes, not to mention being hampered by a worrying injury to Fabinho.

Diogo Jota scored his second goal in the space of three days to ease the nerves, though, tapping home in front of the Kop early in the second half after excellent work from Alexander-Arnold.

Salah scored a penalty in stoppage time to seal the win, but this was far from a vintage performance from the hosts.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, the Independent, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Alexander-Arnold (8.1) was easily Liverpool’s best player at Anfield, with the 22-year-old earning the highest average rating.

The right-back shone with his quality on the ball, teeing up Jota for the opener and playing an exquisite pass to Salah in the lead-up to him winning the penalty.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Alexander-Arnold showed “real quality” throughout the evening, adding that he was “much better than of late.”

Meanwhile, Karl Matchett, writing for the Independent, thought he “produced the few moments of real class the game needed” – in what was otherwise a fairly dire contest.

Jota (7.1) and Joe Gomez (7.1) were joint-second in the rankings, with both contributing positively towards Liverpool’s victory.

TIA’s James Nalton noted that Gomez “won seven aerial duels” overall, while FotMob highlighted an impressive 88 percent pass completion rate, despite a couple of early attempts going out of play.

Jota, meanwhile, scored his third goal in eight Reds appearances, profiting from Alexander-Arnold’s good work. Matchett thought the Portuguese was “much better down the left,” having initially struggled on the opposite flank.

The lowest average rating went to Divock Origi (4.7) – Takumi Minamino (5.3) pushed him close, though – with the Belgian completely off the boil.

Origi was “inconsistent in possession and rarely a threat,” according to Doyle, while Nalton labelled him as “sloppy” and “ineffective.”

The matches continue to come thick and fast for Liverpool, with in-form West Ham heading to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.