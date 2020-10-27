Liverpool FC’s new AXA Training Centre in 30 new photos

Liverpool have confirmed their new £50 million training ground in Kirkby will be known as the AXA Training Centre, as well as releasing behind-the-scenes images of the site.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will move into their new home during the November international break, with the Kirkby site encompassing all age groups in one base.

This will not only improve the first team’s facilities but also smooth the pathway from the academy to the senior setup, which should give Klopp a boost as he looks to nurture the next generation.

On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed an expanded partnership with insurance firm AXA that will see the new training ground named the AXA Training Centre.

Pending a planning application with the Knowsley Council, new signage will be put in place at the Kirkby site to reflect this, with Liverpool already releasing artist impressions of how this will look:

In a new video detailing the work nearing completion in Kirkby, Liverpool have revealed how the AXA Training Centre will look both inside and out.

Outside shots show the scale of the site, which includes three full-sized pitches along with warmup and goalkeeping areas:

Upon entering the training ground, players will be greeted by a mural that reads ‘We Are Liverpool’:

Throughout the site there are nods to the club’s successful history, including a Champions Wall with the Premier League title and a rendering of Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Champions League trophy:

Klopp’s new office features a balcony overlooking the pitches, which will allow the manager to oversee progress from afar when he is not with the first team for training sessions:

The video also gave a glimpse of the new changing rooms and indoor training pitch, along with an area for the under-23s and even the new canteen:

Liverpool’s new training ground is state of the art and should serve the Reds well as they look to build further under Klopp and longer into the future:

In September, Klopp described the new site as “the headquarters of Scouse football,” stressing the importance of bring young, local talent through.

“Bringing it together is the step in the future, which we are all convinced about,” he continued.