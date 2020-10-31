Liverpool and West Ham have a history dating back 119 years, but can you remember the players who have donned the crest of both clubs since the Premier League’s inception?

The Reds host West Ham in their latest top-flight match this season with the aim of making it back-to-back victories in the competition and to equal the longest Anfield unbeaten run (63) – set by Bob Paisley’s side between 1978 and 1981.

Liverpool and the Hammers have contested 141 competitive games since the turn of 20th century and in that time 30 players have plied their trade with both clubs – 22 of whom in the Premier League era.

Within that figure, 16 players made the direct move between the two teams either on loan or in a permanent deal since 1992.

Some names may require you to dig deep into your memory but we’ve provided a few clues to help you on your way.

You have 7 minutes to name all 22 – can you do it?

